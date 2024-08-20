Honor Magic V3 foldable set to launch globally on Sept 5: What to expect

Honor Magic V3: Specifications

According to Honor’s website in China, the Magic V3 features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2376x1060. The primary foldable display is a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2344x2156. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage in China. It also includes a 5150mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In the imaging department, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 40MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP periscopic telephoto camera. Both the internal and external displays feature identical 20MP cameras.

Honor Magic V3: Expected specifications