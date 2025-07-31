Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

Meta has rolled out a major update to its Edits video editing app, bringing a suite of new tools aimed at improving the Reels creation process. Among the key additions are audio extensions, real-time previews, a silence-cutting tool, and the ability to save video drafts directly to Instagram. The update also improves navigation across saved clips and collections, adds more than 150 new fonts, and allows users to import audio from local files.
New tools on Meta Edits
Save drafts to Instagram
One of the most significant updates is the ability to save edits as drafts directly to Instagram, allowing users to return to unfinished content seamlessly across sessions and devices.
With this update, Meta is positioning Edits as a more integrated and feature-rich tool within its ecosystem, especially for content creators focused on Reels and short-form video.
Extended audio duration
Users can now extend audio tracks beyond the timeline of a video. This enables creators to add intros, outros, or timed transitions without being limited to the video’s length.
Cut Silences
This new tool automatically removes silent gaps or pauses from Reels, helping to tighten video pacing and improve viewer engagement.
Import audio from device
In addition to using in-app sounds, users can now upload audio files directly from their devices, offering greater creative flexibility.
Swipe navigation
The editing process has been streamlined with swipe support across saved Reels, audio clips, and collections, making it easier to manage and edit multiple elements.
Real-time clip preview
A live preview feature lets users view transitions and effects as they edit, helping creators fine-tune timing and visual flow without needing to render the full video.
More font options
The update introduces 150 additional font styles, expanding opportunities for customisation in text overlays and storytelling.