Whoop! Google launches screenless 'Fitbit Air' health-and-fitness tracker

Google has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of Fitbit Air, a lightweight fitness tracker designed for users who want continuous health tracking without the bulk and distractions of a traditional smartwatch.

The new device arrives alongside Google’s revamped health ecosystem, including the Google Health app and Gemini-powered Google Health Coach, positioning Fitbit Air as a more minimal and wellness-focused wearable experience.

Unlike conventional smartwatches, Fitbit Air adopts a compact, screenless design focused entirely on passive health tracking.

Google said the wearable is built for all-day and all-night comfort while still supporting advanced tracking features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rhythm alerts for atrial fibrillation (Afib), heart rate variability tracking, and automatic workout detection.

Fitbit Air: Price and availability Fitbit Air is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is available for pre-order in the US at $99.99. The wearable also includes a three-month Google Health Premium subscription, offering access to Google Health Coach features. Google has also introduced a Fitbit Air Special Edition, co-designed with basketball player Stephen Curry, priced at $129.99. The special edition model will be available in the US starting May 26. Accessory bands for Fitbit Air will be sold separately, with pricing starting at $34.99. There is no official announcement yet regarding the India launch timeline for Fitbit Air.

ALSO READ: Perplexity brings on-device AI workflow to Macs with 'Personal computer' Fitbit Air: Details Google said Fitbit Air is aimed at users who find regular smartwatches too heavy, expensive, or distracting. The wearable uses a lightweight, low-profile design intended to remain comfortable throughout the day, including during sleep. Since the tracker does not include a display, users interact with health insights through the Google Health app on their smartphones instead of directly on the device. The screenless wearable supports features including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Afib alerts, SpO2 tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection. Google claims the tracker can deliver up to a week of battery life on a single charge, while fast charging provides a full day of usage in just five minutes.

Fitbit Air also integrates with the Google Health ecosystem, allowing users to receive personalised fitness guidance and wellness recommendations through Google Health Coach. For workouts, Fitbit Air can automatically detect common activities and generate summaries through the Google Health app. ALSO READ: Canvas outage during cyberattack disrupts finals at schools, universities Users can also manually log workouts or use AI-assisted logging features, including snapping photos of gym equipment or workout boards for tracking purposes. Band options Google will offer Fitbit Air with interchangeable bands designed for different usage styles. Performance Loop Band: Made using recycled materials, this band features a lightweight and adjustable design for everyday comfort. It ships with Fitbit Air and will be available in multiple colour options. Active Band: Designed for workouts, this silicone band is resistant to sweat and water. It also includes a textured finish and brighter colour variants aimed at fitness-focused users. Elevated Modern Band: This option adopts a more jewellery-inspired approach, giving Fitbit Air a cleaner and more fashion-focused look with neutral colour choices. ALSO READ: Cloudflare to cut about 20% workforce as AI adoption reshapes operations