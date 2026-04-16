Lumio Vision 9 mini LED smart TVs launched in India: Check price, features

Bengaluru-based consumer technology start-up Circuit House Technologies has launched new mini LED smart TVs under the Lumio brand. Called the Lumio Vision 9, the new smart TVs are available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and feature a QD MiniLED display with support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as up to 240Hz refresh rate for gaming.

Price and availability

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 72,999, with an effective price of Rs 64,999 including bank offers and discounts. It will be available starting April 24, 2026, via e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

The 55-inch variant will be available at a later date in May 2026, with pricing yet to be announced.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026): Details The Vision 9 (2026) is powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM. For gaming, the TV supports native 4K at 144Hz and up to 240Hz at 1080p. It also includes features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) support from 48Hz to 240Hz and auto low latency mode (ALLM), along with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. The TV features a QD MiniLED display with support for Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. It uses an EVA panel with a claimed native contrast ratio of up to 7000:1 and support for wide colour gamuts.