Motorola unveils three flip-style foldable models in Razr series: Details

Motorola has launched its 2026 range of flip-style foldable smartphones in the Razr line-up, comprising the Razr Ultra, Razr+, and Razr. The Razr Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Razr+ and Razr are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processors, respectively. All three devices include Moto AI features such as notification summaries, smart suggestions and unified search, along with support for Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI.

Motorola Razr lineup: Details

Razr Ultra

The Razr Ultra is the top-end model in the line-up. It features a 4-inch external display, and a 7-inch foldable AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and includes a dual 50MP camera system, featuring a 50MP wide and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support. Motorola claims the 5,000mAh battery delivers over 36 hours of usage on a single charge. Razr+ The Razr+ sits in the middle of the line-up. It has a 4-inch cover display, comparable to the Ultra, but a tad smaller 6.9-inch foldable display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery, claimed to last more than a day. The device supports 45W fast charging, along with wireless and reverse charging.

READ: OnePlus merges with Realme as consolidation continues under BBK: Report Razr The Razr model features a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED internal display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor, it packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The device also includes stereo speakers with Dolby support for improved audio. Camera and AI features Both the Razr+ and Razr feature a dual 50MP rear camera system, including a main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an ultra-wide lens with macro capabilities. They also include a 32MP front camera. All three devices include Moto AI features aimed at simplifying everyday tasks. These include “Catch me up,” which summarises notifications, and “Next Move,” which suggests actions based on usage.

A unified search function aggregates results from apps, contacts, messages and calendar. The devices also integrate third-party AI services such as Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI. Availability The Razr Ultra will launch first in the US, with pre-orders starting May 14 and sales beginning May 21 at $1,499. The Razr+ will follow the same timeline, starting at $1,099, while the standard Razr will also go on sale from May 21 at $799. Motorola said the devices will expand to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions in the coming months. Pricing and availability for other markets have not yet been announced.