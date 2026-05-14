Instagram's 'Instants' lets you share Snapchat-style disappearing photos

Instagram has announced a new feature called “Instants” that focuses on quick, casual photo sharing between friends. According to Instagram, Instants allows users to send photos directly to Close Friends or mutual followers. The photos disappear after being viewed. The feature is designed for spontaneous moments instead of polished posts or heavily edited Stories.

Alongside the feature inside Instagram, the company is also testing a separate Instants app in select countries, including India. The company said that the Instants app will roll out on iOS and Android in India in the coming days.

The app borrows ideas from Snapchat by allowing users to share disappearing photos and quick everyday moments with friends.

Instagram’s Instants: How it works According to Instagram, the feature allows users to send disappearing photos directly to Close Friends or mutual followers. Once viewed, the photos disappear for recipients, but the sender can still access them privately through an archive for up to a year. Friends can also react or reply to Instants, with responses appearing directly in Instagram DMs. Instants appear inside Instagram’s inbox section. Users can tap a small photo stack icon to open the camera and instantly share photos with selected friends. Unlike Stories, captions can be added, but users cannot further edit the image.

Users can also share multiple Instants by tapping the white button below the camera. Additionally, after sharing one, the feature offers an undo option to retract the image before the recipient views it. Instagram also mentioned that recipients cannot take a screenshot or screen record what is being shared. Additionally, Meta said that Instagram Community Standards will apply to the feature, and users can report content for review. ALSO READ: Meta brings incognito chat mode to WhatsApp, Meta AI app: How it works Instagram is also experimenting with a standalone Instants app on iOS and Android in select regions. The app gives users direct access to the camera without opening the main Instagram app. The separate app still works with existing Instagram accounts, and anything shared through the Instants app will also appear for friends inside Instagram.