X's History tab now stores bookmarks, likes, videos and articles together

X has introduced a new “History” tab on iOS that brings together bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and articles into a single section. The update is designed to make it convenient for users to return to content they may want to finish reading or watching later without searching through their timeline again. The new feature changes the existing Bookmarks section inside the X app. Instead of only storing manually saved posts, the History tab now acts more like a personal activity hub that automatically collects different types of content users interact with on the platform.

The feature also brings X closer to Instagram’s features, which already include options such as saved posts, liked content, and Reels watch history.

X’s new History tab: How it works X head of product Nikita Bier announced the feature in a post, saying, “Today we're rolling out a new History tab on iOS to help you keep track of all your favourite content on X.” He added that bookmarks, long videos, articles, and likes will now live in one place so users can easily return to content they want to continue reading or watching later. According to Bier, the feature is aimed at making it easier to catch up on long-form content as “the Timeline moves fast.” With the update, the Bookmarks button in X’s side menu has been renamed “History.” Inside the section, users will now see four separate tabs:

Bookmarks

Likes

Videos

Articles Bookmarks and Likes include posts users have intentionally saved or liked. Meanwhile, the Videos and Articles sections are automatically filled based on the content users watch or read while scrolling through X. ALSO READ: Instagram's 'Instants' lets you share Snapchat-style disappearing photos Once users open the app, the new History section displays a small notice saying that bookmarks have been moved there. Inside the Bookmarks tab, users can search for saved articles by name. It should also be noted that only videos with a duration of 10 minutes or longer will be saved in the Videos section. Meanwhile, the Likes tab includes a message stating, “Your likes are private and only you can see them.”