Tech Wrap March 12: iQOO Z11x, WhatsApp for Pre-teens, Microsoft Xbox mode

iQOO Z11x 5G with 7,200mAh battery launched in India iQOO has launched the Z11x 5G smartphone in India as the latest addition to its Z-series lineup. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the smartphone comes with a 7,200mAh battery. The company is positioning the phone around longer battery life and performance, with support for Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. WhatsApp launches parent-managed accounts for pre-teens

WhatsApp is introducing parent-managed accounts for pre-teens, enabling parents or guardians to create and oversee WhatsApp usage for younger users. The feature allows pre-teens to send messages and make calls on the platform while giving parents greater oversight of privacy settings, contacts, and group participation. WhatsApp said the rollout will expand gradually over the coming months.

Microsoft to bring its console interface to Windows 11 PCs with 'Xbox Mode' Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE), now known as “Xbox mode,” will start rolling out to Windows 11 PCs beginning in April. The feature will extend beyond handheld gaming devices to laptops, desktops, and tablets, delivering a console-style interface tailored for controller-based gaming. The company announced the update during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026 and said the interface will first launch in select markets before expanding to more regions. YouTube rolls out 30-second non-skippable ads for TV viewers YouTube is introducing a new 30-second non-skippable advertising format. According to YouTube, the format, called VRC (Video Reach Campaign) Non-Skip, is designed specifically for viewers watching through connected TVs. Google said it will rely on an AI-powered system that dynamically selects between different ad durations, including the new 30-second non-skippable format, depending on the device and the content being viewed.

Google Play to add more games, free trials, AI tips and more Google has announced multiple updates to the Play Store aimed at improving how users discover and play paid games across devices. Google said it plans to broaden the availability of paid titles, introduce game trials, and launch a pricing model that lets players buy a game once and access it on both mobile and PC. The company said these changes reflect the growing number of users playing games across multiple devices through Google Play. Google also said additional gaming-related updates for Google Play are expected throughout 2026.

Apple issues fix for security bug exploiting older iPhone, iPad, and iPod Apple has released new software updates — iOS 16.7.15, iOS 15.8.7, iPadOS 16.7.15 and iPadOS 15.8.7 — for older iPhones, iPads and iPods that are no longer supported by the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS. The updates mainly include security fixes intended to address vulnerabilities that may impact devices running older operating systems. Canva's 'Magic Layers' turns AI images into editable designs Canva has launched a new feature called Magic Layers that enables users to transform flat images and AI-generated visuals into fully editable designs within the Canva editor. According to Canva, the feature can separate a static image into different elements, allowing users to move objects, modify text, and adjust layouts without having to recreate the design from scratch. Magic Layers is currently available in public beta in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, with a broader global rollout expected later.

iPhone 18 Pro Max could get bigger battery, heavier build Apple is reportedly planning to make the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker and heavier than the current model, potentially to accommodate a larger battery. According to a report by MacRumors, the battery capacity of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could fall between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. For comparison, Apple lists the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 5,088mAh battery on its product information page for the European Union (EU). OpenAI may bring Sora's video generation capabilities to ChatGPT: Report OpenAI’s video generation tool Sora may soon be integrated directly into ChatGPT, according to a report by The Verge, citing The Information. The move is expected to allow users to generate AI-created videos within ChatGPT instead of using the tool separately. The integration could also make Sora more accessible, as many users already create text and images through ChatGPT. However, the integration may also raise concerns regarding the spread of deepfakes and other misleading AI-generated content.

Can Apple's MacBook Neo topple Windows-based PCs' dominance in India When Apple announced the MacBook Neo at ₹69,900 in India last week, the move stirred discussion across technology circles. A week later, in a rare moment of public candour, Taiwanese PC maker Asus Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu described the move as a “shock” to the industry during the company’s earnings call. Apple's foldable iPhone to feature iPad-like interface when opened Apple Inc.’s upcoming foldable iPhone will bring updates to the iOS operating system that enable iPad-like layouts and side-by-side apps for the first time, improving the device’s multitasking capabilities. The product — Apple’s long-awaited entry into the category — will include an interior foldable display roughly the size of an iPad mini, according to people familiar with the matter. It will also feature an external screen about the size of the display on a smaller iPhone.

Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Tablet for work, OTT binges, and everything in between Starting at Rs 33,999, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is a solid choice for those looking for a tablet that balances productivity and entertainment without feeling bulky or complex. Its large, smooth display makes it suitable for watching videos, browsing, and reading, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ensures everyday tasks run smoothly. The lightweight design and dependable battery life also make it convenient to carry and use throughout the day, whether for work, streaming, or casual scrolling. India plans to launch $11 billion fund to support domestic chipmaking

India plans to unveil a more than ₹1 trillion ($10.8 billion) fund aimed at bolstering domestic chipmaking, advancing its ambitious bid to become a global manufacturing hub. The fund, which will provide subsidies for chip design projects, manufacturing equipment and supply chain development, may be launched in two to three months, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the plan isn’t yet public. The plan is still under discussion and may change. Meta lays out roadmap for in-house AI chips to power expanding data centers Meta Platforms on Wednesday unveiled a roadmap of four new chips that the company is making in-house, as it rapidly expands its data centers. Like many big tech companies, such as Alphabet and Microsoft, Meta has invested heavily in building a team that can design chips in-house in addition to purchasing off-the-shelf products made by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.