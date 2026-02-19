iPhone 17e to M5 MacBook Air: Devices that Apple may launch on March 4

Apple is expected to launch several new products in the coming weeks. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has scheduled an event on March 4 and will likely launch new products daily in the lead-up to that event. 9To5Mac has reported that the company will be hosting events at several locations during this period, including New York, London, and Shanghai. As per the report, new products will be launched during this period via invite-only events and through online announcements.

While there has been no official confirmation on what devices Apple could launch, several products such as the iPhone 17e, higher-end MacBook Pro models, and the M5-powered MacBook Air have reportedly been in the pipeline. Besides these products, Apple could also launch brand-new devices such as a low-cost MacBook with an iPhone-class chip.

ALSO READ: Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance Apple March 4 “Special Experience” event: What to expect iPhone 17e The iPhone 17e is expected to build on Apple’s strategy of giving its affordable models current-generation hardware, likely featuring the new A19 chip for improved performance and neural processing. A Macotakara report suggests it may get Apple’s upgraded C1X modem and in-house N1 networking chip, while retaining its familiar design with a notch and a single rear camera. The phone could offer slimmer bezels around the same 6.1-inch 60Hz display, add an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, keep the 48MP rear sensor, and introduce MagSafe support.

Base iPad (11th generation) Apple is expected to launch the 11th-generation entry-level iPad soon. While the design may remain largely unchanged, the new model could see a major performance boost with the A18 chip, enabling Apple Intelligence features. It may also debut Apple’s in-house modem for Wi-Fi and 5G. Low-cost MacBook Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook featuring an iPhone-grade A-series chip instead of an M-series chip. As per reports, this entry-level model could be powered by the A18 Pro chip, with performance said to be approaching M1 chip-powered MacBooks in certain tasks. It may feature a smaller 12.9-inch display and an aluminium chassis. Apple is also expected to offer this in a wider range of colour options.

M5 MacBook Air Apple is expected to introduce a new MacBook Air powered by the standard M5 chip. Major design changes are unlikely, in line with recent refresh cycles. However, the 2026 MacBook Air is expected to incorporate Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, potentially enhancing wireless speeds and overall connectivity. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Apple is also expected to launch higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, completing the series after the earlier launch of the base M5 14-inch version. The update will likely include both a 16-inch model and higher-spec 14-inch variants, focusing primarily on performance gains from the new processors, with no significant design or feature changes anticipated.

M5 Mac Studio Apple is reportedly planning to update the Mac Studio in the first half of 2026. The current model runs on the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, and the next iteration is expected to move to M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants, delivering notable performance gains aimed at professional workloads. Apple Studio Display 2: 120Hz ProMotion support, HDR ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches QLED TV X Pro 75 with 4K, Dolby Vision display: Check price For displays, Apple is expected to introduce two new Studio Display models with mini-LED panels measuring 27 inches and 32 inches. The larger model could also feature an upgraded 6K resolution screen. They may run on the A19 Pro instead of the existing A13 Bionic chip.