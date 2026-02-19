Tech Wrap Feb 19: Vivo V70 series, Xiaomi QLED TV, Gemini music generation

Vivo has launched the next generation of V-series smartphones – the Vivo V70 series. The series comprises two models, Vivo V70 and V70 Elite. The Vivo V70 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips and 6,500mAh batteries. The smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup, including two 50MP sensors and one 8MP wide-angle sensor. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphones:

Xiaomi launched the QLED TV X Pro 75 (2026 model) in India on February 19. The TV features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display (3,840 x 2,160 resolution). Powered by a quad-core A55 processor, the TV also offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The company said the TV features a Filmmaker Mode designed to preserve original frame rates, aspect ratios, and colour profiles.

You can now use Gemini to turn prompts and photos into music: How it works Google is introducing a music-generation feature to the Gemini app that lets users create songs using text prompts, photos or videos. Powered by Google’s Lyria 3 model, the feature is currently available in beta. According to Google, users can describe the type of song they want, the mood or theme they have in mind, and Gemini will generate a 30-second track. The app also produces matching cover art using Nano Banana. These tracks can be downloaded or shared through a link. Google said that the feature is designed for quick, creative expression rather than professional music production.

Adobe offers free access to Firefly, Photoshop to students: Details At the India AI Impact Summit, Adobe announced that students across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges in India will get free access to its creative and productivity tools, along with the opportunity to pursue industry-relevant certificate courses at no cost through accredited higher education institutions. Adobe said the initiative is aimed at preparing students for AI-first careers in fields such as design, animation, gaming, marketing, media, and more, with a structured curriculum, training, and credentials built into the offering. Samsung Galaxy users can soon order medicines, book tests from Health app

Samsung has announced a healthcare feature called ‘Find Care’ integrated into its Samsung Health app in India. According to Samsung, the feature is available through a collaboration with PharmEasy and Tata 1mg. Starting February 24, users will be able to order medicines, book diagnostic tests, and consult doctors online directly through the Samsung Health app. The Samsung Health app is available on Galaxy devices and supports tracking of health metrics on compatible devices. Snapseed brings in-app camera with 'PRO' controls to iPhone: What's new Google has rolled out a new in-app camera option for Snapseed on iPhone, expanding the app beyond photo editing. The camera feature was reportedly introduced first in December, but it could only be accessed through a Lock Screen widget, Control Center shortcut, or Camera Control. Now, users can open it directly from a new camera icon placed in the top-right corner of the app. The new feature is available in app version 3.15.0 of Snapseed, which is now available in India on the App Store as a free download.

Google details UI design of Android XR-based AI glasses with display Google has detailed on how it is building interfaces for display-based AI glasses, outlining the design challenges it faced and the solutions it has developed under a new system called Jetpack Compose Glimmer for Android XR. This comes after Google announced the schedule for its 2026 developers conference, Google I/O, which kicks off on May 19. The company may share more details closer to the event. Audible now lets you switch to 'Read & Listen' mode for synced storytelling iPhone 17e to M5 MacBook Air: Devices that Apple may launch on March 4 Apple is expected to launch several new products in the coming weeks. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has scheduled an event on March 4 and will likely launch new products daily in the lead-up to that event. 9To5Mac has reported that the company will be hosting events at several locations during this period, including New York, London, and Shanghai. As per the report, new products will be launched during this period via invite-only events and through online announcements. Amazon-owned Audible has introduced a new feature called Immersion Reading in its app that lets users read and listen to a book simultaneously. According to Audible Newsroom, it is designed for users who own both the audiobook and the eBook version of the same title in their Audible and Kindle libraries. The feature is rolling out first in the US and will expand to the UK, Australia and Germany in the coming months.

Gnani.ai expands Inya VoiceOS capabilities with two new speech models Indian AI startup Gnani.ai has launched two new speech models — Vachana STT and Vachana TTS— under its Inya VoiceOS stack at the India AI Impact Summit. The Vachana STT is a speech-to-text model focused on Indic languages, while Vachana TTS is a text-to-speech system with support for voice synthesis and voice cloning. Together, the two models cover both sides of the speech pipeline and are positioned as production-scale systems rather than research demos. Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance The Vivo V70 Elite is, at its core, a camera-focused smartphone that largely delivers on its promise. The 50MP Zeiss main and telephoto cameras produce detailed, natural-looking shots across focal lengths. Portraits are versatile, and selfies appear sharp with accurate edge detection. Combined with a 6.59-inch OLED display, swift Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance, smooth day-to-day usage, and fast 90W charging, the device offers an all-round experience. If you prioritise photography, enjoy experimenting with focal lengths and filters, and want a large yet comfortable phone capable of handling gaming and multitasking, the V70 Elite could be a sensible pick.

AI Summit: PM Modi bats for democratisation of AI, making it human-centric Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the democratisation of artificial intelligence (AI), urging that the technology be made human-centric and aligned with the welfare of all, particularly for the Global South. India unveils 3 sovereign AI models at Delhi Summit: Key features, details India unveiled three major sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) models at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a strong push for homegrown AI systems. The launches signal India’s shift from using global AI tools to creating its own infrastructure powered by local data, languages and computing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented India’s 'MANAV' vision for artificial intelligence, setting out a human-centric framework for the responsible use of AI. Addressing global leaders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he said the approach is designed to ensure that technological progress remains aligned with ethical values and public trust. Why Sarvam's new 105B model marks a shift in India's sovereign AI ambitions Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI launched its largest language model yet, Sarvam-105B, at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a major step in India’s push to build sovereign artificial intelligence systems. The new model, with 105 billion parameters, is designed for complex reasoning, coding, and enterprise use cases, and was trained from scratch using domestic compute infrastructure under the government’s IndiaAI Mission.

Healthcare, education to flourish with AI: Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal Sectors such as healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences are set to flourish with the power of artificial intelligence (AI), said Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. AGI among most momentous periods, requires navigation: Google DeepMind CEO Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis on Thursday termed AI as an ultimate tool for accelerating scientific discovery, and a force multiplier for human ingenuity. Speaking at the India AI Summit, he described artificial intelligence as one of the most transformative technologies in human history and emphasised that the world is approaching a decisive moment in its development. With the advent of Artificial General Intelligence or AGI now, the moment has to be navigated very carefully, and thoughtfully, Hassabis said adding "and if we do so, I'm very optimistic that we'll usher in a great new era".

After two days of uncertainty, the Gates Foundation India on Thursday said that founder Bill Gates will not deliver his previously scheduled keynote at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The foundation, however, did not specify the reason for his withdrawal, saying only that the decision was made "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities". India AI Summit 2026 Day 4: Macron, Sam Altman, Pichai among key speakers As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fourth day on Thursday, a high-profile lineup of leaders and tech chiefs, including Sam Altman, Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman, Rishad Premji, and Rishi Sunak, is set to take the stage at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Tata Group, OpenAI announce partnership to build 100 MW data centre The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and OpenAI have announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership to drive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer and social sectors. India central to AI's future as risks and opportunities grow: Anthropic CEO Artificial Intelligence is advancing at a pace that could soon surpass human cognitive ability, and India will be at the centre of both its opportunities and its risks, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei said on Thursday, underscoring the country’s growing influence in shaping the future of AI.

AI must not widen inequality gaps, says Google CEO Pichai at India Summit Warning that unequal access to artificial intelligence (AI) could deepen global inequalities, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on Thursday said the world must ensure the digital divide does not turn into an “AI divide”, stressing investments in compute infrastructure and connectivity. Govt working to upskill, reskill IT workforce amid AI challenges: Vaishnaw The government is aware of the challenges that the Indian IT industry is facing due to artificial intelligence and is working with academia to upskill and reskill talents, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

India built what no other country could: Macron at India AI Summit 2026 Speaking on Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron praised India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) as unmatched globally, calling it proof that the world has entered a new phase of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven acceleration. Diffusion of technology a different ballgame: Nandan Nilekani at AI summit India will play a defining role in shaping how artificial intelligence (AI) translates into real-world impact at scale, but not by building foundational models alone, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on Thursday.

'Using AI as growth engine only path to global prosperity': Accenture CEO As the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates globally, Accenture Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet on Thursday said harnessing the technology as a growth engine is the only viable pathway to shared global prosperity. Trust, data and compute key for AI development, says Meta's Alexandr Wang Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, outlined the core requirements for building artificial intelligence (AI) and highlighted India’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Wang said AI development depends on four essential pillars. "There are four building blocks for AI, including talent, energy, data and compute."

Zuckerberg testifies at trial accusing social media of harming teens Mark Zuckerberg and opposing lawyers dueled in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, where the Meta CEO answered questions about young people's use of Instagram, his congressional testimony and internal advice he's received about being "authentic" and not "robotic." Netherlands PM Dick Schoof praises India's AI growth at Impact Summit Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof hailed the AI Impact Summit 2026, noting an artificial intelligence boom in India. During his visit to India, Dick Schoof attended the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where he participated in a discussion on international cooperation to responsibly accelerate AI development.

India's 'nice framing' of AI as public policy issue: TBI Country Director Country Director India at the Tony Blair Institute, Vivek Agarwal, hailed the AI Impact Summit 2026, saying that the Centre has moved the conversation around artificial intelligence from being a technology subject to a public policy issue. Tata signs OpenAI as 1st customer for data centre under Stargate initiative OpenAI will become the first customer of India's ​Tata Consultancy Services' data centre ​business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity, ‌part of the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said. Stargate is a $500 billion multi-year initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference, backed by major investors.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attends India AI Impact Summit 2026 US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attended the AI Impact Summit 2026. Gor posted a photo with Google CEO Sundar Pichai while at the Summit and wrote on X, "India AI Impact Summit in full swing!" Earlier, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday hosted Gor for a high-level closed-door luncheon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Philips CEO Roy Jakobs hails India's potential as 'AI Powerhouse' Roy Jakobs, President and CEO of Royal Philips, on Thursday expressed strong confidence in India's potential to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, highlighting the technology's transformative role in healthcare.

India can be a global power in AI: Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, has hailed India's swift rise in artificial intelligence, stating that the country is well placed to become a leading global power in the sector. Serge Raffa of Allianz India praises ethical, inclusive AI at India summit Serge Raffa, General Manager for Allianz India, on Wednesday praised the strong emphasis on ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence at AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, highlighting the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India can lead human revolution through responsible AI, says Vishal Sikka India can lead a new human revolution powered by purposeful and responsible AI (artificial intelligence) that empowers "a billion entrepreneurs" not just to earn a living, but to create meaningful lives, Vianai founder and CEO Vishal Sikka said on Thursday. India can be one of world's consequential AI environments: Rishad Premji India has the opportunity to become one of the world's most consequential environments for AI application but the country's advantage will be defined by the choices it makes regarding where to apply, diffuse and responsibly deploy the new wave of technology to translate capability into real impact, Wipro Ltd Executive Chairman, Rishad Premji said on Thursday.