AI reshaping polity, economy, security, and society: PM Narendra Modi

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the polity, economy, security, and society across countries owing to the pace of technological developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

“AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But it is very different from other technology milestones in human history. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and is being adapted and deployed even faster,” Modi said at the Paris AI Summit. India is the co-chair for the summit along with France.

Countries across the world will need to work together to ensure that governance policies and standards for AI development reflect the shared values of all nations, address risks arising from the technology, and build trust among all stakeholders, he said.

The governance of AI and the laws regulating the technology should not be limited to just managing risks and rivalries but should also focus on promoting innovation and deploying AI for global good, Modi said.

“So, we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance. Governance is also about ensuring access for all, especially the global South. This is where the capabilities are most lacking, be it compute power, talent, data, or financial resources,” he said.

AI can help transform lives by improving health, education, and agriculture standards, and ensure an easier, faster journey for all countries towards global sustainability goals, Modi said during his address on Tuesday.

“To do this, we must pool together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality datasets free from biases. We must democratise technology and people-centric applications,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when the debate around open-sourcing developments in AI has gained momentum as more countries look to develop versions of their sovereign foundation models. Countries across the world are also trying to procure graphics processing units (GPUs) in large numbers as their companies work on developing the most advanced sovereign foundation models.

In January this year, Chinese company DeepSeek released an open-source version of its latest foundation model R1, which it claimed was developed at a fraction of the cost and GPU requirements needed to develop OpenAI’s foundation models as well as its interactive tool ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s chief executive officer Sam Altman, who was on a whirlwind tour of several countries, including India, last week, said that though the cost of developing foundation and frontier AI models was still high, it was now “doable” thanks to developments over the last two years.

Countries such as India have so far lagged behind in the global AI race despite having the largest user and developer base for most global technology giants, including the likes of OpenAI.

The central government has announced a Rs 10,372 crore India AI Mission to work on procuring at least 10,000 GPUs, a key hardware component required for the deployment of compute power necessary for the development of foundation models, large language models, and small language models.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has also announced the government’s intent to help companies build a sovereign foundation model within the next 10 months. The development of the foundation model is also being carried out under the India AI Mission.

During his address at the Paris AI Summit on Tuesday, Modi also noted that although the loss of jobs was the most feared disruption due to AI, historical evidence suggests that work does not disappear because of technology.

“We need to invest in skilling and reskilling our people for an AI-driven future. There is no doubt that the high-energy intensity of AI needs to be looked into. This will require green power to fuel its future,” Modi said.

Modi’s speech had key takeaways on how AI would not lead to job losses but rather reskilling, the need to use AI for public goods, and the emphasis on using green energy to make AI development sustainable, Shorthills AI co-founder Pawan Prabhat said.