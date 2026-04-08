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Google Chrome update brings vertical tabs, upgraded reading mode: Details

Google Chrome is rolling out vertical tabs and an upgraded reading mode, letting users better manage multiple tabs and switch to a cleaner, distraction-free view for easier reading

Google Chrome update

Google Chrome update (Image: Google Chrome)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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Google is rolling out a new update for the Chrome browser. According to a blog post by the company, the update introduces vertical tabs and an improved reading mode, giving users more control over how they manage tabs and view content. While one feature focuses on organising multiple tabs, the other is designed to simplify reading on cluttered web pages.

Vertical tabs: To manage clutter

Chrome now lets users switch from the traditional horizontal tab layout to a vertical one. By right-clicking on any Chrome window and selecting “Show tabs vertically,” tabs move to the side of the screen. According to Google, this layout makes it convenient to read full page titles, especially when many tabs are open. Instead of shrinking into tiny, unreadable strips, tabs remain clearly visible. It also improves tab group management, helping users organise related pages more efficiently.
 
 
The feature is particularly useful for people who regularly work with multiple tabs, such as researchers, students or multitaskers. It helps reduce the risk of losing track of tabs, especially when several pages on the same website look identical because of similar icons.

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Reading mode: A full-page upgrade

Chrome’s reading mode is also getting an update. Users can right-click on any page and choose “Open in reading mode” to switch to a simpler, text-only view.
 
The updated version now opens in a full-page layout. It removes ads, pop-ups and other on-screen elements, leaving just the main content. This can make it easier to read long articles or go through material without distractions.
Why this matters
 
Vertical tabs aren’t entirely new. Google had reportedly experimented with a similar feature years ago, but it never moved beyond testing. According to a report from TechCrunch, the rollout appears more refined, with some users already accessing it earlier through experimental Chrome flags.
 
These features arrive as Chrome continues to receive regular updates. In recent months, Google has introduced changes like Gemini integration, improved autofill tools, Split View and a faster release schedule.
 

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Topics : Google Chrome Google Chrome Android Latest Technology News Google apps

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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