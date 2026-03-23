WhatsApp is working on automatic message translation on iPhones: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will automatically translate messages for users to chat across different languages. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the company plans to support automatic translation across 21 languages, eliminating the need to translate messages one by one. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.11.10.70 update. WhatsApp already offers a manual “Translate” option where users can select a message and translate it. However, the report mentioned that it may become time-consuming when dealing with multiple messages.

WhatsApp automatic translation feature: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp will introduce a new option within the chat info screen that allows users to enable automatic translations. Users will be able to choose the language they want messages to be translated from and the language they want them translated into.

As reported, translations will be processed locally on the device to maintain end-to-end encryption. This means users will need to download language packs to use the feature. Once downloaded, translations will happen instantly without requiring an internet connection. The report noted that messages will not be sent to any third-party services, ensuring that chats remain private.

Additionally, users will be able to choose from 21 languages, although availability may depend on the iOS version installed on the device. Older iOS versions may not support all language packs, but the report mentioned that Apple is expected to add more support in future iOS and iPadOS updates.

Once enabled, WhatsApp will automatically show translated messages when they are received in a chat. Users will still have the option to view the original message or remove the translation through the message info menu, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Soon, Windows PCs will be able to restart or shut down without updating This feature will reportedly work in both individual chats and group chats. However, in groups, automatic translation will only work if all participants are sending messages in the same language. If some users send messages in different languages, those messages may not be translated even if supported.

At the moment, the report noted that this feature is still under development and is expected to roll out in a future update. Once testing is complete, WhatsApp is likely to release it to public beta testers before a wider rollout.