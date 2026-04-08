Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report

Google has reportedly confirmed that it is introducing system-level controller remapping in Android 17 beta to improve the gaming experience on the platform. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature allows users to customise how their gamepad buttons, triggers and sticks function across the entire system.

As per the report, the update was detailed by Mishaal Rahman, a former Android Authority editor now working at Google, who shared that the move comes in response to consistent user demand for native controller remapping on Android.

Work across games, not just individual titles

As per Android Authority, the new implementation operates at the system level, unlike existing solutions that depend on in-game settings or third-party apps. This means users can set up a preferred button layout once and have it apply across all supported games, removing the need for repeated configuration.

The feature reportedly supports both wired and Bluetooth controllers and offers granular control over inputs. Users can remap face buttons, triggers and thumbstick clicks, as well as swap directional controls between analogue sticks and the D-pad. Where to find it and how it works Android Authority notes that the feature is accessible through a new Game Controller settings menu. For wired controllers, users can navigate to: Open Settings

Click on System

Tap on Game Controller for wired gamepads For Bluetooth gamepads: Head to Settings

Click on Connected devices

Tap on Device details (after selecting your connected gamepad)

Click on Game Controller Settings Users can save their customised layouts directly on the device, making it easier to maintain consistent controls across different games and sessions.