Anthropic integrates Slack, Canva, other work tools to Claude: What's new

Artificial intelligence entity Anthropic has started rolling out interactive versions of workplace tools inside Claude, allowing users to view, edit, and act on content from third-party apps without leaving the AI chat interface. According to Anthropic, the update enables real-time interaction with tools such as Asana, Slack, Figma, and Canva directly within Claude, building on earlier capabilities where the assistant could connect to apps and take actions in the background.

The company said the change is aimed at making work-related tasks more transparent and collaborative, as users can now see tool outputs, make adjustments, and continue discussions within the same conversation instead of switching between multiple tabs or apps.

Availability As per Anthropic, interactive tools are available starting today on Claude’s web and desktop apps for users on Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans. The company added that support for Claude Cowork will be introduced at a later stage. Users can connect supported apps by visiting the Claude directory and selecting those marked as “interactive”. ALSO READ: Meta plans subscription to unlock features across Instagram, FB, WhatsApp Tools under Claude Anthropic said several productivity, design and data tools now surface interactive interfaces inside Claude conversations. Here are the tools that will now be available: Slack: Anthropic said Slack, via Salesforce, allows users to search past conversations for context, generate message drafts, format them, and review content before posting. The company also confirmed that Salesforce support is coming soon, bringing enterprise data into Claude through Agentforce 360.

Canva: Canva integration lets users generate presentation outlines and refine branding or design elements interactively.

Amplitude: With Amplitude, users can create analytics charts and explore trends by adjusting parameters in real time.

Asana: Asana integration allows chats to be converted into projects, tasks and timelines that sync directly with the project management platform.

Box: For file management, Box enables users to search for documents, preview them inline, and ask questions or extract insights from stored content.

Clay: Clay supports company research, contact discovery, and personalised outreach drafting using business data such as company size and funding.

Figma: Design workflows are also supported through Figma, where Claude can turn text prompts into flow charts, Gantt charts, or other diagrams within FigJam.

Hex: Data-focused teams can use Hex to ask questions and receive answers with interactive charts, tables, and citations.

Monday: With Monday, users can manage projects, update boards, assign tasks, and visualise progress directly from Claude. ALSO READ: Apple may preview Google Gemini-powered Siri next month: What to expect

Claude’s app integration versus OpenAI The setup mirrors OpenAI’s apps system, introduced in October 2025, which allows users to interact with third-party tools inside the chat interface. Both app-integration frameworks rely on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard created by Anthropic in 2024 to connect AI systems with external tools. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are pushing their AI products beyond the role of simple chatbots by bringing third-party tools directly into conversations, though their focus areas differ. Anthropic is leaning more toward workplace and productivity use cases, while OpenAI’s implementation extends across work, productivity, media, and more.