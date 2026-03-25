Google to open up Android for cars, making smarter vehicles easier to build

Google has said it will open-source a new version of its Android Automotive platform later this year, in a move that could make it easier for carmakers to build and update software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The announcement signals a push to standardise in-car software while improving how quickly new features reach users.

The company is extending Android Automotive OS beyond infotainment with a new framework designed for software-defined vehicles. By making the platform open source, Google aims to give automakers greater flexibility to develop features while reducing reliance on fragmented, supplier-led software stacks.

For consumers, the shift could translate into a more consistent and responsive in-car experience. Features such as voice controls, app integration, digital keys, and maintenance alerts are expected to work more seamlessly, with faster over-the-air updates bringing improvements without requiring dealership visits.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: Comfortable upgrade, with familiar flaws On the business side, Google said the move addresses long-standing challenges in the automotive sector, where manufacturers often spend significant time building underlying infrastructure instead of focusing on user-facing innovation. An open platform for non-safety systems could help streamline development and shorten time to market. Google added that the initiative is being developed with partners including Renault Group and Qualcomm, with broader availability planned once the platform is released as open source later this year. ALSO READ: Google may make it easier to import memory from other AI chatbots to Gemini