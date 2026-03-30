Apple flags security risks on iPhones running older iOS versions: Report

Apple is reportedly sending urgent security notifications to iPhone users running older versions of iOS, warning them about ongoing cyber threats. According to a report by MacRumors, these alerts are appearing as a “Critical Software” notification within the Settings app. The notification warns that Apple “is aware of attacks targeting out-of-date iOS software, including the version on your iPhone,” and advises users to install the latest update.

While Apple’s documentation focuses on much older versions like iOS 13 and iOS 14, the report noted that users on versions such as iOS 17.0 are also receiving these warnings.

Apple’s security notification for older versions of iOS: Details

According to the report, hackers are using exploit kits known as “Coruna” and “DarkSword” to target vulnerabilities in iPhones running older software. These tools are reportedly effective across iOS versions from iOS 13 up to iOS 17.2.1.

The report mentioned that if a user clicks on a malicious link or visits a compromised website on an unpatched device, attackers could gain access to personal data. This makes outdated devices particularly vulnerable to ongoing attacks. ALSO READ: What is YouTube's growing dominance doing to us? CEO Neal Mohan answers As per the report, Apple is suggesting that users update their devices. “If your iPhone doesn’t have the latest software, update iOS to protect your data,” the company said. Users can check for updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Security patches released Apple has reportedly released updates such as iOS 15.8.7 and iOS 16.7.15 on March 11 to fix vulnerabilities linked to the Coruna exploit kit. Devices running the latest versions of iOS 15 and newer are considered protected. However, users on iOS 13 and iOS 14 need to upgrade to iOS 15 to receive these security fixes.

The report added that Apple has been patching these vulnerabilities over recent months, meaning users already on the latest supported versions are safe from the current wave of attacks. Safari’s Safe Browsing feature is also enabled by default to block known malicious websites. For users who cannot update their devices, Apple reportedly recommends enabling Lockdown Mode—available on iOS 16 and later—to reduce exposure to malicious links and web-based threats. ALSO READ: DeepSeek down for 7 hours in biggest outage since debut, services restored What is Apple’s Lockdown Mode? The mode shields iPhone users from mercenary spyware attacks and similar threats. Apple recommends that iPhone users who perceive themselves as potential targets — government officials, activists, journalists, among others — should consider using the feature. The company has explained earlier that the majority of iPhone users are unlikely to be the targets of such attacks, but the feature is accessible to all users. In 2022, with the release of iOS 16, Apple introduced ‘Lockdown Mode’ on iPhones.