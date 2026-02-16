Apple goes colourful as budget MacBooks may come in yellow, pink: Report

Apple may be preparing to launch a budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new entry-level MacBook is expected to arrive in several “fun colours.” The company has reportedly tested shades such as light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark grey. As reported, the low-cost MacBook could be announced at an event in March.

Chip and performance

According to a previous report, the low-cost MacBook may be powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 lineup, instead of the M-series chips found in current Macs. The A18 Pro has reportedly delivered performance in certain tasks that comes close to Apple’s original M1 chip.

Design and display

The report from 9To5Mac suggests this lower-cost MacBook might feature a more compact 12.9-inch display, noticeably smaller than the 13.6-inch panel on the MacBook Air. The report noted that the device is not expected to use plastic, despite that being a possible cost-cutting option. Instead, Apple is said to be working on a new aluminium manufacturing process that is faster and more cost-effective than the one used for current MacBook models.