Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 25. Players can follow the guide below for their redemption

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 25, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards for free. These rewards can range from special costumes and weapon skins to diamonds and temporary power-ups.
 
Since the codes come with limited validity and usage caps, it’s best to redeem them as early as possible.
 
Here’s a list of currently available codes along with an easy-to-follow redemption guide.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 25 are:
 
  • FFMXTY89VCX2L
  • YUIO34LKJMNB
  • ASDF67GHJKL9
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP
  • HJKL56POIUYT
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, it reflects instantly in the account.
 
These codes can be used to unlock various items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and stays valid for just 12 hours, so players should act quickly to claim the rewards.

online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

