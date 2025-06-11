Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo launched T4 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+: Price, specs, more

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, Vivo T4 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display and features a 3x periscopic telephoto camera

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo has launched the T4 Ultra smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 37,999, the T4 Ultra smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It sports a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display and offers various AI features such as Circle to Search, on-device call translation and more.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Price and Variants

  • 8GB + 256GB storage:  Rs 37,999
  • 12GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 12GB+ 512GB storage:  Rs 41,999
  • Colours: Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey

Vivo T4 Ultra: Availability and offers

The smartphone will be available from June 18 through Vivo's e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.
 
As part of the introductory offers, customers are eligible for a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to nine months will also be available.   ALSO READ: ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details
 

Vivo T4 Ultra: Details

The Vivo T4 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 5,000 nits of brightness. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the smartphone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
 
In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a triple camera set-up including a 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also features a 50MP periscopic telephoto camera with 3x zoom at optical level. This sensor also doubles up as a macro camera offering 10x telephoto macro shots through sensor cropping.

The company also claims that the T4 Ultra is the segment’s first smartphone to offer 100x HyperZoom with software optimisation. At the front, it houses a 32MP camera.
 
Regarding battery life, the smartphone fits a 5,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 and the company has promised three years of software updates and four years of security updates. The smartphone also includes a suite of AI features including:
  • AI Note Assist
  • Live Text
  • Circle to Search
  • On-device Call Translation
  • AI Transcript Assist
  • AI Erase 2.0
  • AI Magic Move
  • AI Network enhancement

Vivo T4 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED,1.5k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: up to 12 GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide+ 50 MP telephoto with macro capability
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
  • Durability: IP64 rating
  • Weight: 192g (Meteor Grey), 193g (Phoenix Gold)

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

