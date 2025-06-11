Home / Technology / Tech News / Now or Nothing Sale goes live: Check deals on smartphones, earbuds, more

Now or Nothing Sale goes live: Check deals on smartphones, earbuds, more

During the Now or Nothing sale, Phone 3a Pro can be purchased at Rs 26,999, Phone 3a at Rs 22,999, CMF Phone 2 Pro at Rs 17,999, Nothing Ear at Rs 8,499, and CMF Watch Pro at Rs 2,999

Now or Nothing sale goes live
Now or Nothing sale goes live
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
London-based tech brand Nothing has launched its limited-time Now or Nothing sale, bringing special deals on its range of smartphones and accessories. The promotional event is live now and will culminate on June 15. During this sale, discounts on select Nothing and CMF products will be available across major e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets.
 
During the sale, buyers can take advantage of exclusive price drops, exchange benefits, and bundled offers. Highlighted deals include the Phone 3a at Rs 22,999, the Phone (3a) Pro at Rs 26,999, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro at Rs 17,999.
 
Here’s a list of offers that the London-based consumer technology manufacturer has announced.

Now or Nothing sale: Offers

Phone 3a Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 33,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 32,999
 
Phone 3a Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 31,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 30,999
 
Phone 3a Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 29,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 3,000
Effective price: Rs 26,999
 
Phone 3a (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 24,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 2,000
Effective price: Rs 22,999
 
Phone 3a (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 26,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 2,000
Effective price: Rs 24,999
 
CMF Phone 2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)
Launch price: Rs 18,999
Price discount and bank offers: Up to Rs 1,000
Effective price: Rs 17,999
 
CMF Buds
Launch price: Rs 2,299
Discount: Up to Rs 300
Effective price: Rs 1,999
 
CMF Neckband Pro
Discount: Rs 200
Effective price: Rs 1,899
 
CMF Buds Pro
Launch price: Rs 2,999
Discount: Rs 500
Effective price: Rs 2,499
 
CMF Buds Pro 2
Launch price: Rs 4,299
Discount: Rs 800
Effective price: Rs 3,499
Nothing Ear A
Launch price: Rs 5,999
Discount: Rs 500
Effective price: Rs 5,499
 
Nothing Ear
Launch price: Rs 11,999
Discount: Rs 3,500
Effective price: Rs 8,499
 
CMF Watch Pro 2
Launch price: Rs 4,999
Discount: Rs 800
Effective price: Rs 4,199
 
CMF Watch Pro
Launch price: Rs 4,499
Discount: Rs 1,500
Effective price: Rs 2,999
 
Additionally, Nothing is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on select power adapters and charging cables.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google releases Android 16 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 11 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

ChatGPT faces worldwide outage, OpenAI says recovery in progress

Tech Wrap June 10: WWDC 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Edge 60

Apple introduces major design overhaul across platforms with Liquid Design

Topics :Technology NewsNothingsmartphones

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story