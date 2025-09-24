Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS

Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS

WhatsApp has introduced message translations, enabling users on instant messaging platform to translate messages in chats, groups, and channels from 6 languages on Android and over 19 languages on iOS

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has started rolling out message translations feature on Android and iOS platform. Announcing the rollout, Meta’s instant messaging platform said that the new update allows users to translate chats directly within the app, ensuring that conversations remain meaningful even when participants speak different languages.
 
“With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, we’re always working to keep our users closely connected, no matter where they are in the world. But we understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel. That's why we’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages,” said WhatsApp in its official blog post announcement.  
 

WhatsApp’s Message translations: How it works

According to WhatsApp, users can translate a message by long-pressing it and tapping ‘Translate’. They can pick the languages they want, and once downloaded, these are saved for future use. This feature works across one-on-one chats, group conversations, and even on WhatsApp Channels. 
 
Android users get an additional advantage with the ability to enable automatic translation for an entire chat thread. Once this option is turned on, all future incoming messages in that conversation will be translated. According to WhatsApp, this flexibility is intended to make multilingual communication faster and more convenient.

One of the key highlights of the feature is its privacy-focused design. According to the WhatsApp blog, translations are processed locally on the user’s device rather than on external servers, ensuring that private conversations remain protected and inaccessible to WhatsApp.

Rollout 

  • The rollout begins today, starting with select languages.
  • Android users will have access to English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.
  • IOS users will get support for over 19 languages, including Indonesian, Korean, Italian, Japanese and Hindi.
  • WhatsApp said it will be adding support for more languages in the coming months as the feature expands globally.

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp groups WhatsApp business WhatsApp features

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

