Gemini AI starts arriving on Google TVs to power up Assistant: What's new

Google has started rolled out Gemini on TVs, starting with TCL QM9K, offering conversational AI that can suggest shows, recap seasons, answer questions, and more

Google Gemini on TV
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Google
Google has announced the rollout of Gemini for TV, debuting its conversational AI on TV sets. As per the company, unlike the existing Google Assistant, which handles straightforward voice commands, Gemini on Google TV is designed for more natural and interactive conversations. The feature allows users to search for content, get show summaries, plan activities, or even assist with learning tasks directly on the big screen. 

Google Gemini AI on TV: Availability

Gemini for TV is available on the TCL QM9K series. Google said the feature will expand later this year to more devices, including: 
  • Google TV Streamer
  • Walmart Onn 4K Pro
  • 2025 Hisense U7, U8 and UX models
  • 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K series
The company also confirmed that broader Gemini TV capabilities will roll out in the future, though no exact timeline was provided. 

Google Gemini on TV: What’s new

According to Google, Gemini enhances the television experience by moving beyond simple commands to contextual, multi-turn conversations:
  • Entertainment: Users can describe preferences in detail and Gemini will suggest titles suited to the group. It can also recap past seasons of a show or identify trending series from vague descriptions, while letting viewers ask follow-up questions such as reviews or ratings.
  • Learning and skills: Gemini can answer educational queries and support learning activities with YouTube videos on the big screen. It can simplify concepts like why volcanoes erupt for children, suggest DIY project ideas such as building a model volcano, or guide users through new skills like learning guitar.
  • Everyday help: The AI can also provide practical suggestions, such as recipes for quick desserts when preparing for a gathering, or ideas for trip planning with the family.
  Google emphasised that all existing Google Assistant functions remain intact, but Gemini adds a more free-flowing, conversational layer to how users interact with their TVs.  

Topics :GoogleGemini AItvs

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

