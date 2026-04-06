iPhone Air sees price cut on Amazon, down to Rs 90,990 with offers: Details

The iPhone Air, which was introduced alongside the iPhone 17 series in September last year, is currently available with a discount of up to Rs 29,000, including bank offers. On e-commerce platform Amazon India, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone Air can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs 90,990, compared to its original launch price of Rs 119,900. Buyers can also opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, along with additional bank cashback offers.

iPhone Air on Amazon: Offer details

The iPhone Air debuted in September last year with a starting price of Rs 119,900. At present, the base 256GB variant in the Cloud White finish is listed at Rs 94,990 on Amazon India.

ALSO READ: Planning to buy a Mac? Apple store deliveries may take up to five months In addition to the price cut, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards. The listing also includes no-interest EMI options for up to 12 months, along with a five per cent cashback for users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. iPhone Air (256 GB) launch price: Rs 119,900

Offer price: Rs 90,990

Bank discount: up to Rs 4000

No-interest EMI: up to 12 months iPhone Air: Details The iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in 2025 and is positioned as Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, measuring around 5.6mm in thickness — slimmer than the 6.9mm profile of the iPhone 6. To maintain durability despite its slim design, Apple has used a Grade 5 titanium chassis with a polished finish, combined with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and rear.