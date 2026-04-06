Planning to buy a Mac? Apple store deliveries may take up to five months

If you are looking to buy a Mac Studio or Mac mini, you might have to wait up to five months to get your hands on one. Deliveries of select variants of the M4 Max Mac Studio, M3 Ultra Mac Studio, and M4-series chip-powered Mac mini have been pushed back by several months, likely due to the ongoing global memory shortage.

For example, on the Apple online store, the delivery date of the M3 Ultra chip-powered Mac Studio with a 28-core CPU and 60-core GPU, when paired with 96GB unified memory and 1TB storage, is shown between May 13 and May 19. However, once you select the 256GB unified memory option, the website shows that the device could take four to five months to be delivered.

It should also be noted that the 512GB unified memory option for the M3 Ultra Mac Studio is no longer listed on the Apple online store.

Similarly, a Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip in a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU configuration, when paired with 48GB unified memory, can take up to 12 weeks to be delivered. Meanwhile, the 128GB unified memory option can take up to five months.

While Mac mini deliveries are not pushed back as far as the Mac Studio, the higher memory variants are still facing delays. For example, the Mac mini with the M4 Pro chip in a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU configuration is expected to be delivered by April 24 if you choose the 24GB unified memory variant. However, the 64GB unified memory option can take up to 18 weeks to be delivered.

While the memory shortage may be a reason for the delay in deliveries of these Mac models, it might not be the only factor. Both the current-generation Mac Studio and Mac mini models are likely nearing the end of their product cycle, as Apple may soon introduce updated versions with M5-series chips. Apple’s inventory typically runs low for products that are expected to receive an update soon, which could also contribute to longer delivery timelines.

This is also reflected in the fact that there are no significant delays in the delivery of the newly launched MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, even in higher unified memory configurations.

Global memory shortage

The delays come against the backdrop of a broader global memory shortage that has been affecting multiple parts of the technology industry. Demand for memory components such as DRAM and NAND has surged due to the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, with data centres and cloud providers consuming a larger share of available supply. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly prioritising higher-margin, server-grade memory over consumer-grade components used in devices like PCs and smartphones. This shift has tightened supply for consumer hardware, leading not just to rising costs but also longer lead times and, in some cases, constrained availability of certain configurations.

Sony recently suspended orders for a large portion of its SD and CFexpress memory card lineup, citing similar supply constraints.