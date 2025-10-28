Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

Instagram Watch History: Details
- Newest to oldest: Lets you arrange the grid either from newest to oldest or oldest to newest.
- Dates: Allows you to view Reels watched within a specific timeframe — such as the past week, the past month, or a custom date range.
- Authors: Opens a search bar to look up a specific account. You can even select multiple creators to view Reels you’ve watched from those particular accounts only.
Instagram Watch History: How to access
- Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.
- Go to your profile page.
- Tap the menu icon (three lines) in the top-right corner to open Settings.
- Select Your activity from the menu.
- Scroll down and tap on the new Watch History option to view your recently watched Reels.
