Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Watch History,” designed to help users easily revisit Reels they’ve already watched. Announcing the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the addition will make it simpler for users to rediscover a Reel they came across earlier but can’t locate again. He also mentioned that watch history can be organised by date or account and sorted from newest to oldest — or vice versa.

Instagram Watch History: Details

You can find the new Watch History option under the Your Activity section in Instagram’s settings. Tapping it opens a feed that resembles the Saved tab, displaying Reels you’ve watched over the last 30 days. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS, though it doesn’t appear to be accessible through Instagram’s web version yet.

ALSO READ: Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects At the top of the Watch History grid, users can find several filter options for easier navigation: Newest to oldest: Lets you arrange the grid either from newest to oldest or oldest to newest.

Dates: Allows you to view Reels watched within a specific timeframe — such as the past week, the past month, or a custom date range.

Authors: Opens a search bar to look up a specific account. You can even select multiple creators to view Reels you’ve watched from those particular accounts only. In addition, users can select individual Reels within the Watch History tab and remove them from the list if they wish.