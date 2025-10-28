Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

Instagram has launched a new watch history feature that lets users revisit Reels they've watched in the past 30 days, with sorting and filtering options by date, account, or recency

Instagram Watch History feature
Instagram Watch History feature on Android app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Watch History,” designed to help users easily revisit Reels they’ve already watched. Announcing the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the addition will make it simpler for users to rediscover a Reel they came across earlier but can’t locate again. He also mentioned that watch history can be organised by date or account and sorted from newest to oldest — or vice versa.

Instagram Watch History: Details

You can find the new Watch History option under the Your Activity section in Instagram’s settings. Tapping it opens a feed that resembles the Saved tab, displaying Reels you’ve watched over the last 30 days. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS, though it doesn’t appear to be accessible through Instagram’s web version yet.
At the top of the Watch History grid, users can find several filter options for easier navigation:
  • Newest to oldest: Lets you arrange the grid either from newest to oldest or oldest to newest.
  • Dates: Allows you to view Reels watched within a specific timeframe — such as the past week, the past month, or a custom date range.
  • Authors: Opens a search bar to look up a specific account. You can even select multiple creators to view Reels you’ve watched from those particular accounts only.
In addition, users can select individual Reels within the Watch History tab and remove them from the list if they wish.

Instagram Watch History: How to access

  • Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.
  • Go to your profile page.
  • Tap the menu icon (three lines) in the top-right corner to open Settings.
  • Select Your activity from the menu.
  • Scroll down and tap on the new Watch History option to view your recently watched Reels.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

OpenAI to make ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India

Battlefield 6's 'RedSec' free-to-play battle royale mode releasing Oct 28

Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1 to rival Wikipedia: What's different

OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

Topics :InstagramSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story