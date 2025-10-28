Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to manage storage on a per-chat basis. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS — available through the TestFlight app — introduces a new storage management option within the contact information screen. The feature is already under beta testing for Android users as well.

According to the report, the iOS beta version 25.31.10.70 includes a new entry point that lets users manage storage directly from an individual chat’s information page. This mirrors the “Manage Storage” option already present in WhatsApp’s settings but makes it accessible directly within the chat. This enables users to view and remove large media files shared in a specific conversation without navigating away from the chat.

The new section within the chat info screen offers the same functionality as the main Manage Storage feature found in settings. It presents a grid displaying all shared media from that conversation — including photos, videos, and documents — organised by file size. Users can also toggle between sorting options such as "Newest," "Oldest," and "Largest" to locate specific shared files more easily. Like the standard Manage Storage feature, the new interface supports bulk deletion of selected media items, allowing users to quickly free up space. It also includes the ability to mark multiple photos or videos as "starred," making them easier to find later within the same chat.