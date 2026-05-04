Mission Drishti: How GalaxEye is advancing earth observation with OptoSAR

Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye on May 3 launched Mission Drishti. Described as the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, it is also India’s largest privately developed Earth observation satellite, aimed at improving how Earth observation data is captured.

The 190 kg satellite was deployed aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket . It is designed to deliver consistent imaging regardless of weather conditions or time of day, addressing key limitations seen in conventional satellite systems.

What is an Earth observation satellite

An Earth observation satellite (EOS) is designed to monitor and collect data about the Earth from space. These satellites capture images and measurements of the planet’s surface, atmosphere and oceans, supporting applications such as weather forecasting, mapping, environmental monitoring, agriculture, disaster management and defence planning.

Depending on the technology used, EOS can either capture visual imagery like photographs or rely on radar systems that can operate through clouds and in darkness. This makes them useful for delivering insights when ground-based observation is limited.

How is Mission Drishti different

Most Earth observation satellites rely on a single imaging method — optical or radar. Optical systems offer clarity but depend on daylight and clear skies, while radar-based systems work in all conditions but produce a different kind of data.

To bridge this gap, data from multiple satellites using different imaging methods is often combined. However, this approach has limitations, as different satellites may capture the same location at different times and from different angles, making alignment and interpretation complex.

Mission Drishti addresses this by integrating Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single platform. This allows it to capture data simultaneously from both systems, reducing dependency on external conditions and improving consistency.

GalaxEye founder Suyash Singh explained in an interview to Indian Express: “SAR and optical sensors are designed differently. They look at the Earth at different angles. So, if they are placed side by side, the optical sensor might be looking at Bengaluru while SAR is capturing Dubai at that instant. We have developed a technology stack that synchronises these systems, enabling them to observe the same location at the same time. This removes the need to manually align datasets from different satellites.”

What is OptoSAR and why it matters

OptoSAR refers to the integration of optical and radar imaging within a single satellite. In Mission Drishti’s case, this enables simultaneous capture of complementary datasets, improving both accuracy and reliability.

In practical terms, this means clearer and more consistent ground insights. During events such as cyclones, the satellite can identify flooded areas, damaged infrastructure and unaffected regions in a single pass, without being limited by cloud cover or lighting conditions.

Such capabilities are useful for defence monitoring, disaster response and infrastructure planning. It can enable continuous border surveillance, uninterrupted crop tracking during monsoons and more reliable monitoring of large-scale projects.

An NDTV report noted that a future constellation of OptoSAR satellites could enable year-round coverage. It added that during Operation Sindoor, India relied on commercial imagery from the US, a gap that indigenous systems like OptoSAR could address over time.

GalaxEye said it will be building on this possibility as it has revealed that it plans to expand its satellite constellation over the next five years, as part of efforts to build a more robust and sovereign Earth observation infrastructure in India. The company added that the move is also aimed at meeting the rising global demand for reliable and high-frequency satellite data.

AI in space technology

Artificial intelligence is becoming an important layer in modern space systems, helping satellites go beyond capturing images to delivering usable insights. As Earth observation platforms generate larger datasets, AI is used to process and analyse this data more efficiently.

In Mission Drishti, this becomes particularly relevant. Handling multi-source data requires advanced processing to make it usable in real time.

Singh said in an interview: “A key feature onboard is artificial intelligence processing powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Orin computing platform. Instead of transmitting large volumes of raw imagery back to Earth, parts of the processing will happen in orbit. The aim is to reduce the time needed to convert imagery into actionable information.”

According to the company, the satellite can deliver imagery at a resolution of 1.8 metres. This means each pixel represents a 1.8 m x 1.8 m area on the ground, allowing objects such as buildings, roads and large vehicles to be identified.

AI helps reduce the time between data capture and decision-making by processing information directly in space.

GalaxEye is not alone in this approach. US-based space technology company Pixxel and Indian startup Sarvam AI are developing what they describe as India’s first orbital data centre satellite. The 200 kg-class “Pathfinder” satellite, expected to launch as early as Q4 2026, will process data in orbit using data centre-grade GPUs.

The satellite will carry Pixxel’s hyperspectral imaging payload and analyse data in real time, reducing the need to send large volumes of raw data back to Earth. This enables faster analysis, including pattern detection and change tracking.

Leaders across the country have praised the development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mission Drishti marks a major achievement in India’s space journey. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it will strengthen capabilities in advanced Earth observation and strategic applications.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the mission reinforces India’s growing presence in the global space sector and highlights the role of entrepreneurs in strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The Indian Space Research Organisation described the launch as a significant milestone, noting that Mission Drishti advances all-weather Earth observation capabilities while being the country’s largest privately built satellite.