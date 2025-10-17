Vivo OriginOS 6 rollout schedule in India
Early November
- Vivo X series: Vivo X Fold 5, X200 Pro, and X200
- Vivo V series: Vivo V60
Mid November
- Vivo X series: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, X100 Pro and X100.
Mid December
- Vivo V series: Vivo 60e, V50, and V50e
- Vivo T series: Vivo T4 Ultra, and T4 Pro
First half of 2026
- Vivo X series: Vivo X90 Pro, and X90
- Vivo V series: Vivo V60 Lite 5G, V60 Lite, V50 Lite 5G, V50 Lite, V40 Pro, V40, V40e, V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite, V40 SE 5G, V40 SE 80W, V40 SE, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V30 Lite 5G, V30 Lite, and V30 SE
- Vivo T series: Vivo T4 5G, T4R 5G, T4x 5G, T3 Ultra, T3 Pro 5G, and T3 5G
- Vivo Y series: Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Y400 5G, Y400, Y300 Plus 5G, Y300 5G, Y200 Pro 5G, Y200, Y200e 5G, Y100 5G, Y100, Y58 5G, Y39 5G, Y38 5G, Y31 Pro 5G
iQOO OriginOS 6 rollout schedule in India
- Early November: iQOO 13
- November mid: iQOO 12
- December mid: iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro
- First half of 2026: iQOO 11, iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, and iQOO Z9s 5G
OriginOS 6: Key features
Smoothness
- Introduces the Origin Smooth Engine, integrating computing, storage, and display modules for a faster, more fluid experience.
- As per Vivo, app cold-start times improved by 18.5 per cent, frame-rate stability by 10.5 per cent, and data loading speed by 106 per cent, and animations are 35 per cent smoother.
- Adds the Origin Animation System with effects like Spring, Blur Transition, Morphing, and One Shot animations.
- As per Vivo, the new Snap-Up Engine prioritises key actions like payments or ticket bookings for faster response times.
Design
- Features a new Origin Design System with refined colour, shape, iconography, typography, and depth consistency.
- Introduces the Vivo Sans font supporting 40+ languages, plus Translucent Color and Dynamic Glow effects for depth and motion.
- The Lock Screen Grid enables custom widgets, fonts, and photo layouts, while the 4x7 home screen layout supports adaptive folders and Flip Cards.
- Built-in apps such as iManager, Origin Health, and Weather get redesigned interfaces and smoother transitions.
Artificial Intelligence
- Debuts Origin Island, a smart hub at the top of the screen showing live updates and contextual suggestions.
- Includes tools like Copy and Go (instant use of copied text for calls, messages, or events) and Drag and Go (dragging content directly into suggested apps).
- Introduces the AI Retouch Suite, combining AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance into one seamless photo editing toolset.
- Smart Call Assistant
- DocMaster
- AI Creation
- AI Search
- Office Kit
- One-Tap Transfer
- Google’s Circle to Search
- Gemini Live
