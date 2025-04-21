Monday, April 21, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 Pro: New design to large battery, expected upgrades from Apple

iPhone 17 Pro: New design to large battery, expected upgrades from Apple

Reportedly Apple is planning to make the iPhone 17 Pro models slightly thicker than their predecessors to accommodate a larger capacity battery

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is expected to introduce significant upgrades with its 2025 iPhone line-up, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. These Pro models will not only feature aesthetic changes but also pack several hardware enhancements across design, camera, battery, display, and performance.
 
Here are all the upgrades expected for the iPhone 17 Pro models:

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

Design

 
Apple is reportedly planning a substantial design overhaul for the iPhone 17 Pro models, especially focused on the rear camera module. Moving away from the square camera bump seen in recent generations, the new design is expected to feature a horizontal camera bar spanning the width of the device. While the camera lens alignment will likely remain the same, the flash and LiDAR sensor could shift to the opposite side.
 
 
Additionally, Apple may bring back aluminium chassis for the Pro models—a departure from the stainless steel and titanium finishes used in recent Pro model iPhones.

Camera

One of the headline upgrades is expected in the camera system. Both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may get an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens, replacing the current 12MP variant. This would make them the first iPhones to feature an all-48MP rear camera set-up, enabling enhanced image quality and potentially unlocking 8K video recording.

Also Read

Nintendo Switch 2

AltStore brings emulator for Nintendo Switch games to iPhone, iPad in EU

apple, apple logo

Apple achieves water replenishment goal for India operations in 2023

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch may get intelligence features with watchOS 12: What to expect

iPhone, Apple iPhone

Apple shipped over 3 million 'Made in India' iPhones in Jan-Mar 2025

Beats Cables

Beats launches USB 2.0 charging cables for Apple, Android devices: Prices

 
Although the telephoto lens might offer a reduced 3.5x optical zoom (85mm equivalent) compared to the 5x (120mm) zoom currently on the Pro Max, the higher resolution would allow more flexibility with digital cropping to simulate longer focal lengths.
 
On the front, all iPhone 17 series models—including non-Pro variants—are expected to get a 24MP front-facing camera, a noticeable upgrade from the current 12MP sensor.

Battery

 
Apple is reportedly planning to make the iPhone 17 Pro models slightly thicker than their predecessors to accommodate a larger capacity battery. According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will measure 8.725mm in thickness, compared to 8.25mm for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
 
In addition to the bigger battery, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to support reverse wireless charging, allowing users to wirelessly charge other Apple devices such as AirPods and Apple Watch directly from their iPhone.

Display

 
According to the MacRumors report, all iPhone 17 models are expected to get a "super-hard anti-reflective layer" that is "more scratch-resistant". The Pro and Pro Max variants could further benefit from a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, increasing usable screen area.  ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series

Performance

 
iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced N3P 3nm fabrication process. 1  Apple may also begin transitioning to its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, replacing those currently sourced from Broadcom. With this, all iPhone 17 models are expected to support Wi-Fi 7.

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung to add local languages, India-specific features for AI appliances

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra debut on Apr 24: What to expect from flip-style fold

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 this year, confirms CEO: What to expect

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 60 to debut with Razr 60 series on April 24: What to expect

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon