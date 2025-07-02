Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3 pre-booking starts in India: Price, introductory offers

Nothing Phone 3 pre-booking starts in India: Price, introductory offers

Priced at Rs 79,999, Nothing Phone 3 introduces a new Glyph Matrix system offering app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, real-time progress indicators, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Nothing has launched its Phone 3 smartphone, calling it the company’s first true flagship smartphone. Priced at Rs 79,999 onwards, the Nothing Phone 3 is now available for pre-booking in India. General availability of the smartphone begins July 15.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system-on-Chip (SoC), the Nothing Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution. It features a 50MP triple camera set-up at the rear, including a periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The flagship smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery supporting 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 3: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
  • Colours: White and Black

Nothing Phone 3: Availability and offers

Nothing Phone 3 is now available for pre-booking in India. As part of the pre-booking offer, the company is offering Nothing Ear wireless earbuds for no additional cost with the smartphone. It will go on sale starting July 15 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, quick commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retail stores including Croma and Vijay sales. Nothing also said that the customers who pre-book the smartphone or purchase the device on the first day of sale will get a one-year additional extended warranty.
  As part of the introductory offer, Nothing said that the smartphone will be available for an effective price of:
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 62,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 72,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months. 

Nothing Phone 3: New features

The Nothing Phone 3 continues with Nothing’s signature transparent design and features a new "Glyph Matrix” system that replaces the previous Glyph Interface LED strips. This matrix display at the back of the smartphone offers app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, real-time progress indicators, and features that the company calls “Glyph Toys.” These include quick tools and micro-games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Spin the Bottle and more.
  The smartphone also debuts new artificial intelligence features such as Essential Search that brings up a universal smart search bar for searching contacts, photos, files and getting responses to queries. There is also a new Flip to Record feature that can transcribe and summarise meetings.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Topics :NothingFlagship smartphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

