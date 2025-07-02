Nothing Phone 3 pre-booking starts in India: Price, introductory offers

Nothing has launched its Phone 3 smartphone , calling it the company’s first true flagship smartphone. Priced at Rs 79,999 onwards, the Nothing Phone 3 is now available for pre-booking in India. General availability of the smartphone begins July 15.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system-on-Chip (SoC), the Nothing Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution. It features a 50MP triple camera set-up at the rear, including a periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The flagship smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery supporting 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 3: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Colours: White and Black

Nothing Phone 3: Availability and offers

Nothing Phone 3 is now available for pre-booking in India. As part of the pre-booking offer, the company is offering Nothing Ear wireless earbuds for no additional cost with the smartphone. It will go on sale starting July 15 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, quick commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retail stores including Croma and Vijay sales. Nothing also said that the customers who pre-book the smartphone or purchase the device on the first day of sale will get a one-year additional extended warranty.

As part of the introductory offer, Nothing said that the smartphone will be available for an effective price of: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 62,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 72,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer) There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months. Nothing Phone 3: New features The Nothing Phone 3 continues with Nothing’s signature transparent design and features a new "Glyph Matrix” system that replaces the previous Glyph Interface LED strips. This matrix display at the back of the smartphone offers app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, real-time progress indicators, and features that the company calls “Glyph Toys.” These include quick tools and micro-games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Spin the Bottle and more.