OPPO Find X9 Ultra may get two 200MP cameras and SD 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will reportedly sport two 200MP cameras on the back and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing GSMArena, possible specifications and design of the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra have surfaced on the web, revealing key details.

For the uninitiated, this will be the first time that OPPO will expand its Ultra model in the flagship series beyond China. Since this is going to be a global release, it is possible that the smartphone may launch in India as well.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

As per the report, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440 × 3120 resolution, along with NanoCrystal Glass protection. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The report further suggests that the device could pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, both using proprietary fast-charging technology.

In terms of design, the handset is expected to feature a metal frame, with select variants offering a faux leather back. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to weigh between 235g and 236g, with a thickness ranging from 8.56mm to 9.1mm depending on the variant.

Cameras are likely to remain the highlight of the device. As per 9To5Google, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it is said to include a 50MP selfie shooter. The device is also expected to retain Hasselblad’s “Master Mode” for imaging.

It is to be noted that OPPO earlier said that the Find X9 Ultra will feature its most advanced smartphone imaging system to date, combining upgraded optical engineering with camera technologies co-developed alongside Hasselblad. The company will position the device as a camera-focused flagship aimed at delivering professional-grade photography performance within a smartphone form factor.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra to earn the “Ultra” tag

OPPO Europe CEO Elvis Zhou earlier stated that the “Ultra” label should reflect meaningful hardware advancements, adding that the Find X9 Ultra is intended to set a new benchmark for mobile imaging. This means that the Ultra variant will beat the existing OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro.

For reference, the OPPO Find X9 Pro currently stands as OPPO’s flagship offering in India, with a starting price of Rs 1,09,999. It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top.

For imaging, the Pro model includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto camera that supports up to 13.2x lossless zoom. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OPPO Find X9, which starts at Rs 74,999 in India, comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offers up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and features a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Pro variant, it uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection.

In terms of cameras, the standard model gets a triple rear setup comprising 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto sensors, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. It is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and packs a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.