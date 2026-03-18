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Apple rolls out background security update for iPhone, iPad, Mac: What's it

Apple has rolled out Background Security Improvements for iPhone, iPad and Mac, delivering smaller WebKit security fixes in the background without requiring full software updates

Apple, Apple Inc

| Image: Bloomberg

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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Apple has released its first public Background Security Improvement update for iPhone, iPad and MacBook. According to Apple, the update is designed to deliver smaller security fixes in the background without requiring a full software update, focusing on improving system safety. The rollout includes four versions: iOS 26.3.1, iPadOS 26.3.1, macOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.2. According to a report from 9To5Mac, Apple has rolled out two separate macOS updates, likely because its newer MacBook Neo operates on a slightly different macOS version than other Macs.

Background Security Improvement: What the update fixes

According to Apple’s support page, this Background Security Improvement addresses a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine used by Safari and other apps. The issue could allow maliciously crafted web content to bypass the Same Origin Policy, a security feature that normally prevents websites from accessing data across different domains. Apple said the problem was linked to a cross-origin issue in the Navigation API and has now been fixed with improved input validation. 
 

Background Security Improvements: What is it

Background Security Improvements are a new type of update from Apple that focuses on delivering smaller, targeted security patches. Instead of waiting for major software updates, Apple can push fixes for key components like the Safari browser, WebKit framework and other system libraries more frequently. Before this public release, Apple had already tested the system with sample updates. This new system allows Apple to respond faster to security issues without requiring users to install an entirely new OS build.
 
The feature replaces Apple’s earlier Rapid Security Response system introduced with iOS 16. According to a previous report, that system was used infrequently and later discontinued after issues emerged, including a 2023 bug that caused some websites to fail to load properly. Apple now seems to be positioning Background Security Improvements as a more reliable and consistent alternative.

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Background Security Improvements: How it works

As per 9To5Mac, Background Security Improvements can be installed by heading to Settings > Privacy and Security and selecting the available update. Users can also enable an Automatically Install option, which allows these security fixes to be applied in the background as they are released.
 
For users who choose not to enable the feature, Apple says the same security fixes will still be delivered later as part of standard iOS, macOS and iPadOS software updates.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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