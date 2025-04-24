Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will debut in India soon: Here is what it can do

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now making their way into the Indian market. According to Meta, its AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses offer a hands-free way to get real-time answers, recommendations, or creative ideas while on the move. Designed for everyday use, they let consumers stay connected—whether capturing memories or listening to music—without needing to pull out their phone, helping them stay more present in the moment.
Meta has not yet revealed the exact availability of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses but as per their official blog post, it is expected to debut in India in the coming weeks. ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: New design
Meta has introduced new Skyler frame and lens colour options. Meta has launched a new cat-eye silhouette with a subtle twist, the new Skyler in Shiny Chalky Gray paired with Transitions Sapphire lenses.
The Skyler will also be available in Shiny Black with G15 Green and Clear lenses.
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Features
- Live translation: Now available globally, this feature lets you hold real-time conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish without needing Wi-Fi – if language packs are pre-downloaded. Consumers will hear translations through the glasses, while a transcript will appear on their phone. Activate it with: “Hey Meta, start live translation.”
- Messaging and calling integration: Soon, users will be able to send/receive direct messages, photos, and make audio/video calls via Instagram on their glasses—alongside existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and their phone’s native messaging apps. Just say, “Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram.”
- Expanded music access and recognition: Users can now use Meta AI on the glasses to play music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam globally (with English as the default language), and even ask for details about songs or albums they are listening to—just say, “Hey Meta, what’s the name of this song?” or “Hey Meta, when did this album come out?”
- Smart visual assistance (Coming Soon in US & Canada): Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon offer continuous visual context, letting you ask for help based on what the glasses see—like suggesting ingredient substitutes or wine pairings—while enabling natural back-and-forth conversations without repeatedly saying “Hey Meta.” Just say, “Hey Meta, start live AI” to begin.