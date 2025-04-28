Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple App Store drives Rs 44,447 cr in billings and sales in India in 2024

Apple App Store drives Rs 44,447 cr in billings and sales in India in 2024

According to the report, over 94 per cent of billings and sales facilitated by the App Store in India accrued solely to developers, without any commission paid to Apple

Apple App Store logo Photo: Bloomberg

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Apple App Store ecosystem in India facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in billings and sales in 2024, according to a report published by Apple, citing a study conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The report stated that over 94 per cent of billings and sales facilitated by the App Store in India accrued to developers, with no commission taken by Apple. It also highlighted that global earnings of India-based developers have tripled over the past five years.
 
“The App Store has been an economic miracle for developers in India and all around the world, and we’re thrilled to support their work,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer. “This study underlines the power of India’s incredibly vibrant app economy. And we’re committed to keep investing in the success of developers of all sizes as they build apps that make an important impact and enrich people’s lives.” 
 
 
Other notable highlights of the report based on Pingali’s study:
  • In 2024, App Store developers generated Rs 38,906 crore in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, Rs 3,014 crore from in-app advertising, and Rs 2,527 crore from digital goods and services.
  • Developers active in India focused on a diverse range of app categories, including games, health and fitness, lifestyle and utilities.
  • Close to 80 per cent of India-based developers’ App Store earnings came from users outside the country, and 87 per cent of developers were active on multiple storefronts.
  • Global users downloaded apps from developers in India more than 755 million times through the App Store — twice as many as five years ago.
  • Apps from India-based developers have appeared on the most-downloaded app charts in storefronts outside India.
  • Apps from India-based developers were in the top 100 most-downloaded apps in 70 storefronts outside India.

Topics : Apple Inc Apple India Apple app store App Store

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

