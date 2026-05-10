Banking sector buckles up to tackle rising cybersecurity risks from Mythos

“The fear is coming with respect to all the enterprises because we were always skill-gated. Now, the attacks have become commodity. Before Mythos, if you had to exploit a very serious vulnerability, you really needed a lot of deep real technical skills. But then with this, you just have a small simple prompt-like offering and you are able to launch right from reconnaissance to finding a vulnerability and exploiting it. When this kind of democratisation of capability happens, that is with nation-state proxies or criminal enterprises, it becomes concerning,” said Srinivas.