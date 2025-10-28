Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

The limited-time offer coincides with OpenAI's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru and extends free access to ChatGPT Go's GPT-5-powered features for Indian users

ChatGPT
ChatGPT (Photo: Reuters)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
OpenAI is reportedly offering Indian users free access to ChatGPT Go for one year starting November 4, aligning with its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. According to a report by NDTV, the promotion applies to all new users who sign up during the limited-time window. Nick Turley, OpenAI’s Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company was “inspired” by user creativity in India and cited the promotion as part of its India-first strategy.
 
“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” Turley added. 

What the offer includes

ChatGPT Go launched in India in August as a more accessible subscription plan, priced at Rs 399 per month, offering higher chat limits, more daily image generations, larger file uploads, and longer “memory” capabilities. Under this promotion, those who sign up will get these advanced features—powered by the company’s flagship GPT-5 model—at no cost for 12 months.
 
Here are some details you should know:
  • The promotion is time-limited and requires signing up starting November 4 to be eligible.
  • Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the additional year, as reported by Mint.
  • The upgraded free access includes features tied to the GPT-5 model.

Why India matters

India is among OpenAI’s most rapidly expanding markets and is described as its second-largest globally. The company noted that within one month of ChatGPT Go’s India launch, its number of paid subscribers more than doubled. The free-for-a-year offer comes as competitors like Perplexity AI and Google Gemini also roll out free access deals in India.
As of now, Perplexity has partnered with telecom provider Airtel to offer a free one-year Perplexity Pro plan, while Google is offering a one-year free Google AI Pro plan to students in India.

OpenAIChatGPTartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

