OpenAI to offer one-year free ChatGPT Go access in India: Check eligibility

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” Turley added.

What the offer includes

ChatGPT Go launched in India in August as a more accessible subscription plan, priced at Rs 399 per month, offering higher chat limits, more daily image generations, larger file uploads, and longer “memory” capabilities. Under this promotion, those who sign up will get these advanced features—powered by the company’s flagship GPT-5 model—at no cost for 12 months.

Here are some details you should know:

The promotion is time-limited and requires signing up starting November 4 to be eligible.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the additional year, as reported by Mint.

The upgraded free access includes features tied to the GPT-5 model.

Why India matters

India is among OpenAI’s most rapidly expanding markets and is described as its second-largest globally. The company noted that within one month of ChatGPT Go’s India launch, its number of paid subscribers more than doubled. The free-for-a-year offer comes as competitors like Perplexity AI and Google Gemini also roll out free access deals in India.