Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta live: New modes, maps, levels unlocked

American video game development studio Treyarch has announced some additions to Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which gamers can experience during the ongoing open beta. The new additions include the increase of beta level cap from 20 to 30 with more weapons, perks, field upgrades, Scorestreaks, beta rewards, and more. Additionally, several Moshpit modes and a Blackheart map have been rolled out during this open beta, along with the Zombie Survival mode getting extended to the full beta phase, i.e., till October 8.
Notably, the open beta of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 went live on October 5, letting gamers have a taste of the upcoming game ahead of its official launch which is scheduled for November 14. Here’s a list of modes and enhancements that have been introduced in the game with the open beta.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta: What’s new
- Zombies Survival: This was supposed to end on October 7; however, now it will run through the remainder of the open beta i.e., till 10:30 pm (IST), October 8.
- New modes: Moshpit, Open Moshpit, Open Hardcore Moshpit, Open Search and Destroy
- New maps: Imprint, Blackheart
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta: New progressions
- Level 21 unlocks: Shadow Rift (Zombies, Ammo Mod) where bullets deal shadow damage. According to Treyarch, each bullet has a chance to spawn a black hole on a normal or special enemy, warping some way and dropping others from the air.
- Level 22 unlocks: Secondary weapon, a full-auto pistol which deals high damage and has a high rate of fire. However, it also has high recoil and shorter effective ranges. This level also unlocks Watchdog Helo in Scorestreak which essentially is a close air support escort chopper that pings and attacks enemies in your area. Additionally, it also unlocks faster healing while capturing and holding objectives, and during reviving downed teammates.
- Level 23 unlocks: A Beta Survivor loading screen, tactical equipment LT53 Kazimir, and a perk which allows melee kills and finishing moves to replenish health and earn extra score.
- Level 24 unlocks: A tactical equipment called Psych Grenade which explodes on impact with the ground to release a lingering cloud of hallucinogenic gas, and a Mangler Cannon in Zombies mode.
- Level 25 unlocks: Razor 9mm, Engineer perk which lets players see enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and Scorestreaks on the minimap.
- Level 26 unlocks: Needle Drone, Hunter’s Instinct which marks the direction of the next closest enemy on your minimap after you kill an enemy, and lets players equip an extra perk.
- Level 27 unlocks: Beta Conqueror calling card, Vendetta perk, and Brain Rot in Zombies mode, which makes bullets deal toxic damage. Here, each bullet has a chance to temporarily turn a normal or Special enemy into an ally.
- Level 28 unlocks: A rechambering double-barrel shotgun known as Echo 12, a Ninja perk to move quietly, and Squad Link, which essentially is a deployed device that boosts score and improves the effectiveness of allied Operators and gadgets in range.
- Level 29 unlocks: A Looper perk, which lets players gain the ability to re-earn Scorestreaks in the same life, and Aether Shroud to phase into the Dark Aether and become temporarily hidden from enemy detection.
- Level 30 unlocks: A Beta Legend weapon blueprint – M15 Mod 0, and Rhino in Scorestreak, which lets players remotely control an armoured robotic soldier equipped with a deadly minigun.