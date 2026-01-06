Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro on January 6: Where to watch

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on January 6. The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and will pack a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.
Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro launch event: When and how to watch
Date: January 6
Time: 11 PM IST
Where: Event will be livestreamed on Redmi India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Everything we know so far
The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will come with TUV triple eye care certification, along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. Redmi Note 15 smartphone will feature a 7.35mm body (7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant).
Redmi said that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone has already been confirmed with a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording.
In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging support. The company said it can offer up to 1.6 days of use on a single charge and maintain dependable battery performance for as long as five years. It will also come with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
Alongside the Redmi Note 15 smartphone, the company is set to introduce the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet. The device will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.8K resolution, up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. For audio, the tablet will come equipped with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and it will offer 5G connectivity with eSIM support.
In terms of battery, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro will pack a 12,000mAh battery. The tablet will also be compatible with a range of accessories, including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover.