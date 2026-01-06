Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro on January 6: Where to watch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on January 6. The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and will pack a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro launch event: When and how to watch

Date: January 6

Time: 11 PM IST

Where: Event will be livestreamed on Redmi India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Everything we know so far The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will come with TUV triple eye care certification, along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. Redmi Note 15 smartphone will feature a 7.35mm body (7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant). Redmi said that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone has already been confirmed with a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging support. The company said it can offer up to 1.6 days of use on a single charge and maintain dependable battery performance for as long as five years. It will also come with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Redmi Note 15 5G: Expected specifications Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness

6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Rear camera: 108MP main camera

108MP main camera Battery: 5,520mAh

5,520mAh Charging: 45W wired

45W wired Protection: IP66

IP66 Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15

HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 Thickness: 7.35mm, 7.4mm for Iris purple variant Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Everything we know so far Alongside the Redmi Note 15 smartphone, the company is set to introduce the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet. The device will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.8K resolution, up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. For audio, the tablet will come equipped with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and it will offer 5G connectivity with eSIM support.