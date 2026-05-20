OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic for research

By Carmen Arroyo

Andrej Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI who later went to work for Tesla Inc., has joined Anthropic PBC to do research and development focused on helping train new artificial intelligence models.

Karpathy, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence industry, previously helped lead the team behind Tesla’s Autopilot system before returning to OpenAI. He left the ChatGPT maker for a second time last year and launched a startup focused on AI and education.

“I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D,” Karpathy said in a social media post on Tuesday. “I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time.”