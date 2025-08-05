Grok's new AI image, video generator can even make NSFW content: What is it

Elon Musk-owned xAI has recently released an update for the Grok AI, introducing a new image and video generation tool called Grok Imagine with a “spicy mode.” This tool essentially creates images and videos based on text prompts and can reportedly generate NSFW (not safe for work) content on a user’s request.

Grok Imagine is available now to Heavy and Premium+ subscribers on the Grok iOS app, and to Heavy users on the Android app.

What is Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine combines generative AI with tools that convert text into images and transform those images into short video clips with audio. This approach is comparable to Midjourney’s recently announced video-generation feature.

Other companies in the AI space have also introduced similar capabilities — including Google’s Veo 3 and Sora from OpenAI — which focus on generating original videos directly from text prompts. What is Grok Imagine’s ‘Spicy Mode’? According to a report by TechCrunch, the Grok Imagine tool includes a “spicy mode” feature that enables users to generate “sexually explicit content,” including “partial female nudity.” The tool still enforces moderation boundaries. As per the report, many attempts to push the limits result in blurred or blocked visuals due to content restrictions. However, it was still possible to generate some semi-nude visuals during testing.

ALSO READ: OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new How to use Grok Imagine Grok Imagine was first released exclusively through the Grok app on iOS. However, according to the DogeDesigner account on X — a source frequently shared by Elon Musk — the feature became available on Android on Monday for users subscribed to the SuperGrok Heavy tier. How to create images with Grok Imagine Enter a text-to-image prompt, upload an image, or activate voice mode by tapping "Speak."

Grok will produce the image along with a few variations.

Scroll down to continue generating more images automatically.

Download or share the generated images. How to create videos with Grok Imagine Tap an image and select “Make video.”

Pick from the available styles: Custom, Spicy, Fun, or Normal.

The video will be generated automatically and show up in the app.