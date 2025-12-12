BGMI releases redeem codes with exclusive 'Candied Dreams Mini-14' on offer

Krafton India released a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes on December 12, adding 59 new official codes that grant outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game bonuses. One out of the 59 codes from today will let players unlock exclusive Candied Dreams – Mini14, a pink weapon skin. With today’s set in frame, players have now received four batches of redeem codes, and more sets of redeem codes are expected in the near future.
The rewards can be claimed through BGMI’s official redemption portal, and all codes remain valid until February 28, 2026. Krafton has also reiterated that any codes sourced or redeemed through unofficial channels will be considered invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes
- HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V
- HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH
- HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ
- HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P
- HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7
- HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4
- HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU
- HHZJZV676KJNHSKP
- HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG
- HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9
- HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA
- HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA
- HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP
- HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4
- HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ
- HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF
- HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK
- HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3
- HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP
- HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW
- HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6
- HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX
- HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66
- HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ
- HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q
- HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC
- HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX
- HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF
- HHZBJZE599JJ4468
- HHZBKZE4X4949T3W
- HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC
- HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9
- HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3
- HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV
- HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84
- HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5
- HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT
- HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6
- HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV
- HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR
- HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59
- HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A
- HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ
- HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7
- HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6
- HHZCFZF69836VBJ3
- HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N
- HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K
- HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK
- HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM
- HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V
- HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7
- HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV
- HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE
- HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5
- HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4
- HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS
- HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV
- HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.