OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch

OnePlus 15
- Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 165Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: OxygenOS 16
OPPO Find X9 series
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,600 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,500mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: ColorOS 16
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,600 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,025mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: ColorOS 16
iQOO 15
- Display: 6.85-inch 2K LTPO, 144Hz, 6,000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + Q3 Gaming chip
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68/IP69
Realme GT 8 Pro
- Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, QHD+ resolution
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony LYT-700) + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 7,000mAh
Vivo X300 series
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 4,500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP periscope
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,510mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,040mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
Xiaomi 17 series
- Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits
- Secondary display: 2.9-inch (976 × 596px), up to 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP (90° FoV)
- Battery: 7,500mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
- OS: HyperOS 3
- Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz
- Secondary display: 2.7-inch (904 × 572px)
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope + ToF
- Battery: 6,300mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
- OS: HyperOS 3
- Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
- OS: HyperOS 3
