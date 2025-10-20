OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch

With the arrival of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processors, smartphone manufacturers are readying their latest high-end devices powered by these new chips. Brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have already unveiled their flagships in China, while others including OnePlus and iQOO are set to follow. Many of these devices are expected to debut in India before the end of 2025.

Here’s a look at the flagship smartphones expected to arrive in India soon:

OnePlus 15

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India soon. Although the company hasn’t revealed an exact date, the OxygenOS 16 rollout hints at an earlier than expected launch – likely before the end of this year.

The OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone to ship with OxygenOS 16 out of the box. ALSO READ: OnePlus releases Android 16-based OxygenOS 16: What's new, eligible devices Expected specifications: Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

OS: OxygenOS 16 OPPO Find X9 series OPPO introduced its Find X9 lineup, which includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, in China on October 16. The company has confirmed a global launch on October 28, followed by an India release in November.

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and are expected to feature batteries larger than 7,000mAh. OPPO Find X9 Pro expected specifications: Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: ColorOS 16 OPPO Find X9 expected specifications: Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,025mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: ColorOS 16 iQOO 15 iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship will debut in India in November. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

ALSO READ: iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6 As per the Chinese listing, the device will feature a 7,000mAh battery. Expected specifications: Display: 6.85-inch 2K LTPO, 144Hz, 6,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + Q3 Gaming chip

Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

OS: OriginOS 6

Protection: IP68/IP69 Realme GT 8 Pro Realme has confirmed that its GT 8 Pro will be among the first smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The device will debut in China on October 21, followed by an India launch in November.

Realme has also partnered with Japanese imaging company Ricoh to improve the GT 8 Pro’s camera system. Expected specifications: Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, QHD+ resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony LYT-700) + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Battery: 7,000mAh Vivo X300 series Vivo recently launched its X300 and X300 Pro in China. Although the company has not confirmed the India launch, both are expected to debut before the year ends. Both devices run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Vivo X300 Pro expected specifications: Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 4,500 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

OS: OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP periscope

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,510mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless Vivo X300 expected specifications: Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

OS: OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,040mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless Xiaomi 17 series Xiaomi was among the first brands to launch smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The new Xiaomi 17 lineup includes the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, all featuring Leica-tuned cameras, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and large batteries with fast charging.

The Pro models also feature a secondary rear display. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed India launch plans, the series could debut in early 2026 or sooner. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max expected specifications: Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits

Secondary display: 2.9-inch (976 × 596px), up to 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto

Front camera: 50MP (90° FoV)

Battery: 7,500mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

OS: HyperOS 3 Xiaomi 17 Pro expected specifications: Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz

Secondary display: 2.7-inch (904 × 572px)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope + ToF

Battery: 6,300mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

OS: HyperOS 3 Xiaomi 17 expected specifications: