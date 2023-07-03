Home / Technology / Tech News / Flipkart offers Rs 20,000 discount on Apple Airpods Max and Airpods Pro

Flipkart offers Rs 20,000 discount on Apple Airpods Max and Airpods Pro

The e-commercial giant is rolling out massive discounts on Apple AirPods Max headphones for up to Rs 19,900, while Airpods Pro is being given away on discounts of Rs 8000

Yunus Dar New Delhi
Apple AirPods Max

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It’s raining discounts on India’s leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart which is offering Apple's AirPods Max and the first generation Airpods Pro at very cheap prices. Otherwise known to be hugely expensive, the headphones were offered at discounts of as much as Rs 20,000, with discounts of up to Rs 8000 being offered on the Airpods Pro version. 

Apple Airpods Max overall discounts

The bank offers available on the audio products will further slash their prices on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is selling AirPods Max at Rs 39,999 while Apple itself is selling the product at Rs 59,900 at its online store. The offer, according to the website, is valid without any terms and conditions. HDFC is said to be offering an additional discount of Rs 1,250 if the payment is made using its credit cards through EMIs. This will further bring the prices down to Rs 38,749 on Flipkart. 
The discount is, however, available only on pink models. The green and silver models will still be available at cheap prices, at Rs 44,999. The application of HDFC EMI discount will further reduce the price by around Rs 3000.  

Apple Airpods Pro
Selling at a starting price of Rs 16,990 on Flipkart, the first generation Apple Airpods Pro used to cost Rs 24,900. The wireless earphones from Apple are being sold at a discount of Rs 7,910 on Flipkart. Upon applying the HDFC credit card EMI offer, the prices will come down to around Rs 15,740 for this product.


Apple Airpods Pro (2nd gen)
Apple is offering its second-generation Airpods Pro on its official website at a reduced price. The wireless earbuds are available at their retail price of Rs 26,900 on the Apple website, but on Flipkart one can buy the Airpods Pro at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 without using any bank card. The HDFC EMI credit card option can be availed on this product too.

Also Read

Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

Discount brokers take giant strides; now account for 57% of active clients

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

WhatsApp bans more than 6.5 million accounts in India under new IT rules

WhatsApp may soon allow users to send videos in high-quality: Details here

Centre considers building broadcast stack for direct-to-mobile services

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

Topics :Apple AirPodsFlipkart dealFlipkart sale

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story