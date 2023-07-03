Flipkart offers Rs 20,000 discount on Apple Airpods Max and Airpods Pro

It’s raining discounts on India’s leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart which is offering Apple's AirPods Max and the first generation Airpods Pro at very cheap prices. Otherwise known to be hugely expensive, the headphones were offered at discounts of as much as Rs 20,000, with discounts of up to Rs 8000 being offered on the Airpods Pro version. Apple Airpods Max overall discounts

The discount is, however, available only on pink models. The green and silver models will still be available at cheap prices, at Rs 44,999. The application of HDFC EMI discount will further reduce the price by around Rs 3000.

The bank offers available on the audio products will further slash their prices on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is selling AirPods Max at Rs 39,999 while Apple itself is selling the product at Rs 59,900 at its online store. The offer, according to the website, is valid without any terms and conditions. HDFC is said to be offering an additional discount of Rs 1,250 if the payment is made using its credit cards through EMIs. This will further bring the prices down to Rs 38,749 on Flipkart.