Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp to start showing ads to users in parts of messaging app

WhatsApp to start showing ads to users in parts of messaging app

Advertisements will be shown only in the app's Updates tab, which is used by as many as 1.5 billion people each day. However, they won't appear where personal chats are located, developers said

WhatsApp for iPad

Facebook purchased WhatsApp in 2014 and the pair left a few years later. Parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has long been trying to generate revenue from WhatsApp. (File Image)

AP California
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp said Monday that users will start seeing ads in parts of the app, as owner Meta Platforms moves to cultivate a new revenue stream by tapping the billions of people that use the messaging service.

Advertisements will be shown only in the app's Updates tab, which is used by as many as 1.5 billion people each day. However, they won't appear where personal chats are located, developers said.

The personal messaging experience on WhatsApp isn't changing, and personal messages, calls and statuses are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be used to show ads, WhatsApp said in a blog post. 

It's a big change for the company, whose founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton vowed to keep the platform free of ads when they created it in 2009.

 

Facebook purchased WhatsApp in 2014 and the pair left a few years later. Parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has long been trying to generate revenue from WhatsApp.

Also Read

WhatsApp

With ads and paid subscriptions, is WhatsApp Meta's next big bet?

Happy Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Image: Meta

Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

WhatsApp's new feature and updates

WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

Private Processing for WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

WhatsApp said ads will be targeted to users based on information like their age, the country or city where they're located, the language they're using, the channels they're following in the app, and how they're interacting with the ads they see. 

WhatsApp said it won't use personal messages, calls and groups that a user is a member of to target ads to the user.

It's one of three advertising features that WhatsApp unveiled on Monday as it tries to monetise the app's user base. Channels will also be able to charge users a monthly fee for subscriptions so they can get exclusive updates. And business owners will be able to pay to promote their channel's visibility to new users.

Most of Meta's revenue comes from ads. In 2025, the Menlo Park, California-based company's revenue totalled USD 164.5 billion and USD 160.6 billion of it came from advertising.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Quantum computing

DRDO, IIT-Delhi demonstrate experimental progress in quantum communication

DRDO-IIT Delhi's Quantum Secure Communication test

Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum entanglement tech

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

Tech Wrap: June 16

Tech Wrap June 16: OnePlus Nord 5 launch, Legion Pro 7i, iOS 26 features

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

Topics : whatsapp Facebook Jan Koum Silicon Valley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon