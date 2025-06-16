Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

He will focus on bringing the organisation's business, innovation, and revenue priorities together

Arun Srinivas

Arun Srinivas brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Meta on Monday announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as its managing director and head for India. This follows the recent announcement of Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role of leading both India and South East Asia.
 
He will transition to his new role from July 1, and will continue to report to Devanathan.
 
As part of his new and expanded role, Srinivas will focus on bringing the organisation’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India. 
 
 
He will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market, said the company.

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.
 
Srinivas currently serves as the director and head of Ads Business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, reels, and messaging. 
 
“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.” said Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president (India and South East Asia), Meta.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

