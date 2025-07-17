Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gmail's Gemini-powered summaries may expose users to security risks: Report

Gmail's Gemini-powered summaries may expose users to security risks: Report

Reportedly, a researcher recently discovered a security flaw in Gmail's AI-generated summaries that could allow threat actors to display malicious links and messages

Gemini's AI summary feature in Gmail

Gemini's AI summary feature in Gmail (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has been gradually integrating new AI capabilities into its mobile Gmail app. In June, it introduced a feature powered by Gemini that generates summaries of emails and lengthy threads. According to a report by The Indian Express, a recently uncovered security flaw indicates that these AI-generated summaries can be misused to display harmful instructions and embed links to malicious websites.
 
Indian Express cites Marco Figueroa, GenAI Bug Bounty Programs Manager at Mozilla, stating that a security researcher uncovered a prompt injection flaw in Google Gemini for Workspace, which let attackers “hide malicious instructions inside an email” that triggered when users clicked the “Summarise this email” button in Gmail.
 

Attack through Gemini: How does this work

As per the report, hackers found a way to hide secret instructions in emails that trick Google’s Gemini AI. They did this by placing hidden text at the end of the email using HTML and CSS, making the font size zero and the colour white so it could not be seen.
 
Because these emails do not contain attachments, they can easily pass through Google’s spam filters and reach users' inboxes. When someone opens the email and clicks “Summarise this email” using Gemini, the AI follows the hidden commands without knowing they are harmful.
 
These hidden instructions made Gmail display a fake phishing warning that appeared to come from Google. Since it looks like a real warning from Gmail itself, users are more likely to believe it.  

Also Read

PremiumHiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

softbank, openai, son, altman

SoftBank's Son and OpenAI's Altman see no end to AI demand and scaling

deepfakes, ai

The curious case of Babydoll Archi: The AI illusion that trapped millions

WeTransfer

WeTransfer denies using user files for AI training after backlash: Details

AI Development

Is AI as good as humans at detecting emotion, sarcasm in conversations?

 
Mozilla’s Marco Figueroa explained how such prompt injections can be detected with:
  • Gemini can be updated to ignore or remove hidden text in emails.
  • Google can use a post-processing filter to scan Gemini’s output for: Urgent messages, Phone numbers, Suspicious links.
These flagged elements can then be reviewed for potential threats.
 
Google has reportedly issued a statement to BleepingComputer, stating, “We are constantly hardening our already robust defenses through red-teaming exercises that train our models to defend against these types of adversarial attack."
 
The company representative clarified to BleepingComputer that some of the mitigations are in the process of being implemented or are about to be deployed.
 
The report further states that Google has seen no evidence of incidents manipulating Gemini in the way demonstrated in Figueroa's report. 
Hackers often try to stay ahead. So, it is ideal not to completely rely on AI-generated summaries. Always double-check links and email content before clicking.

More From This Section

Google Search

Google Search announces Gemini 2.5 Pro integration, agentic calling feature

Meta's Imagine Me feature

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

ChatGPT

OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more

quantum computing, AI, CHIP

Denmark aims to build world's most powerful quantum computer, Magne

Topics : artifical intelligence Google's AI Google gmail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon