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Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony hikes PlayStation Plus prices in India across plans: Check new prices

Sony hikes PlayStation Plus prices in India across plans: Check new prices

Sony has increased PlayStation Plus subscription prices across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe plans in India, with annual memberships now costing significantly more than before

PlayStation Plus subscription price increased India

PlayStation 5 (Representative image)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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Sony has raised the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions across tiers in India. The PlayStation Plus subscription, which used to start at Rs 499 for Indian consumers, now begins at Rs 649. This comes on the heels of Sony announcing a price hike for PlayStation Plus plans in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. What remains unclear at the moment is whether these revised prices are in effect for consumers purchasing the plans and renewing them, or if they will impact existing subscriptions as well.

PlayStation Plus revised prices in India

PS Plus Essential

  • One-month subscription: Now Rs 649, earlier Rs 499
  • Three-month subscription: Now Rs 1,559, earlier Rs 1,199
  • Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 5,139, earlier Rs 3,949

PS Plus Extra

  • One-month subscription: Now Rs 979, earlier Rs 749
  • Three-month subscription: Now Rs 2,599, earlier Rs 1,999
  • Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 8,709, earlier Rs 6,699

PS Plus Deluxe

  • One-month subscription: Now Rs 1,109, earlier Rs 849
  • Three-month subscription: Now Rs 2,989, earlier Rs 2,299
  • Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 9,879, earlier Rs 7,599
 

Why existing subscriptions may get impacted

A few days back, Sony announced that it is raising the prices for subscriptions in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. The post added that this change in prices does not apply to current subscribers unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. However, Sony noted that users in India and Turkey are not covered under this protection. 
Now, when Sony has updated the prices on PlayStation’s website, there is no clear disclaimer that states whether existing subscribers will be affected by the revised prices or if it will only affect them after their current subscription ends.

Microsoft reduces price for Xbox subscription plans

Last month, Microsoft announced that it is reducing the price of its Game Pass subscriptions as they had become too expensive for many players. Prices of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions saw price cuts following the announcement. The price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was reduced by Rs 300, and the price for PC Game Pass was reduced by Rs 60.

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Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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