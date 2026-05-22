Sony hikes PlayStation Plus prices in India across plans: Check new prices

Sony has raised the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions across tiers in India. The PlayStation Plus subscription, which used to start at Rs 499 for Indian consumers, now begins at Rs 649. This comes on the heels of Sony announcing a price hike for PlayStation Plus plans in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. What remains unclear at the moment is whether these revised prices are in effect for consumers purchasing the plans and renewing them, or if they will impact existing subscriptions as well.

PlayStation Plus revised prices in India

PS Plus Essential

One-month subscription: Now Rs 649, earlier Rs 499

Three-month subscription: Now Rs 1,559, earlier Rs 1,199

Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 5,139, earlier Rs 3,949

PS Plus Extra

One-month subscription: Now Rs 979, earlier Rs 749

Three-month subscription: Now Rs 2,599, earlier Rs 1,999

Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 8,709, earlier Rs 6,699

PS Plus Deluxe

One-month subscription: Now Rs 1,109, earlier Rs 849

Three-month subscription: Now Rs 2,989, earlier Rs 2,299

Twelve-month subscription: Now Rs 9,879, earlier Rs 7,599

Why existing subscriptions may get impacted

A few days back, Sony announced that it is raising the prices for subscriptions in select regions due to ongoing market conditions. The post added that this change in prices does not apply to current subscribers unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. However, Sony noted that users in India and Turkey are not covered under this protection.

Now, when Sony has updated the prices on PlayStation’s website, there is no clear disclaimer that states whether existing subscribers will be affected by the revised prices or if it will only affect them after their current subscription ends.

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