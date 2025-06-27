Home / Technology / Tech News / Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

YouTube adds AI video carousels with summaries and expands chatbot that answers questions, recommends content, and helps users dive deeper into topics

YouTube AI updates
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
YouTube is rolling out two new artificial intelligence-powered features including an AI carousel, aimed at helping users find information faster and understand content better. These updates—announced in an official blog post—are currently being tested with select users in the US and are part of YouTube’s ongoing experiments with AI to improve the overall viewing and learning experience.

AI carousel brings smarter search results

One of the major changes is the introduction of an AI-powered search results carousel. When users search for certain topics like shopping, travel, or local activities (for example, “best beaches in Hawaii”), YouTube may now show a scrollable carousel at the top of the results. This carousel includes video clips selected by AI, with quick descriptions based on the content of those videos. 
The goal is to help users discover relevant information faster without having to click into multiple videos. This feature is currently available for select YouTube Premium members in the US and works exclusively in English on the YouTube app for Android and iOS. According to The Verge, users can access the full video by tapping on the large clip featured at the top of the carousel. This test is expected to run until July 30.

Conversational AI expands beyond Premium users

In addition to improved search, YouTube is also expanding access to its conversational AI tool. Originally launched in 2023 and limited to Premium subscribers, this feature lets users ask questions about a video, get suggestions for related content, or even quiz themselves when watching educational clips. Now, YouTube says that some non-Premium users in the US will also begin seeing this tool under certain videos. 
While these features are still in the testing phase, YouTube says they are part of its efforts to make it easier for users to dive deeper into topics and learn more through video. As these experiments roll out, users may start to notice more AI-driven enhancements across the platform, especially on mobile.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

