Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

YouTube is rolling out two new artificial intelligence-powered features including an AI carousel, aimed at helping users find information faster and understand content better. These updates—announced in an official blog post—are currently being tested with select users in the US and are part of YouTube’s ongoing experiments with AI to improve the overall viewing and learning experience.

AI carousel brings smarter search results

One of the major changes is the introduction of an AI-powered search results carousel. When users search for certain topics like shopping, travel, or local activities (for example, “best beaches in Hawaii”), YouTube may now show a scrollable carousel at the top of the results. This carousel includes video clips selected by AI, with quick descriptions based on the content of those videos.

The goal is to help users discover relevant information faster without having to click into multiple videos. This feature is currently available for select YouTube Premium members in the US and works exclusively in English on the YouTube app for Android and iOS. According to The Verge, users can access the full video by tapping on the large clip featured at the top of the carousel. This test is expected to run until July 30. Conversational AI expands beyond Premium users In addition to improved search, YouTube is also expanding access to its conversational AI tool. Originally launched in 2023 and limited to Premium subscribers, this feature lets users ask questions about a video, get suggestions for related content, or even quiz themselves when watching educational clips. Now, YouTube says that some non-Premium users in the US will also begin seeing this tool under certain videos.