Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone

OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone

OnePlus has confirmed the end of its Hasselblad partnership, with future flagships set to rely on its in-house DetailMax Engine for imaging

OnePlus DetailMax Engine

OnePlus DetailMax Engine

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has announced the end of its partnership with Hasselblad, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is shifting its focus to its own imaging engine, OnePlus DetailMax Engine. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a post on the company’s community forum, wrote that Hasselblad’s refined aesthetic sense is now part of their imaging DNA, woven into every future OnePlus camera. He added: “With this planned chapter complete, we enter the next phase of our imaging evolution.”
 
OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad back in 2021 to launch the OnePlus 9 series together. Since then, the partnership has continued for the flagship series, up until the OnePlus 13 series. Now, OnePlus has designed its own imaging engine “from the ground up to deliver the clearest and most realistic photos on a smartphone.” According to Lau, the OnePlus DetailMax Engine harnesses the full potential of computational imaging to present scenes as they truly are, without over-beautification or distortion.
 

OnePlus DetailMax Engine: What to expect

The OnePlus DetailMax Engine is the company’s new in-house imaging platform, developed to succeed its collaboration with Hasselblad. Built from the ground up, it is said to focus on delivering photographs that look clear, natural, and true to life rather than relying on heavy enhancements. OnePlus says the system uses advanced computational imaging to process more data, enabling photos with greater depth and realism while avoiding artificial effects or over-beautification.
 
According to the company, it is designed to hold up under close inspection—particularly when zoomed in—by preserving fine details and maintaining authentic colours. With this, OnePlus aims to set a new standard for smartphone clarity and consistency in its upcoming flagships.

Which will be the last OnePlus X Hasselblad smartphone?

Lau did not specify the timeline or an exact date when this partnership would end. However, the phrasing – “with this planned chapter complete,” suggests that the work together has culminated. OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in China by the end of 2025. According to a report by the Mint, India's launch may happen in early 2026.

Also Read

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with real multitasking muscle

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus reveals Pad 3 pricing, offers ahead of sale on September 5: Details

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

 
Since the China launch is just a few months away, it is possible that the OnePlus 15 might be the last smartphone with the Hasselblad branding; however, recent reports suggest that the said smartphone will feature DetailMax Camera Engine only.

OnePlus 15: What to expect

Sequentially, the upcoming flagship smartphone should have been the OnePlus 14 but the company may skip the “OnePlus 14” moniker due to superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions, positioning the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to this year’s OnePlus 13.
 
The upcoming OnePlus 15 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite-series processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset may feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, and an updated design.
 
For imaging, reports suggest a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. With the removal of Hasselblad branding for the camera, the OnePlus 15 may feature DetailMax Engine. Powering the device could be a 5,500mAh battery, a minor upgrade over the 5,400mAh cell in the OnePlus 13, with support for 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

More From This Section

AI Mode

Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Threads' Text attachment feature

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

Topics : OnePlus Chinese smartphones OnePlus in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon